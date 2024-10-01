HM Amit Shah To Visit Gujarat On Oct 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on October 3 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects.

These initiatives aim to enhance healthcare, education, and public administration across various districts.

The Home Minister on a day-long visit will begin at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad where he will inaugurate the 'Swadesh Darshan Yojana'. This project is part of a national initiative to promote by modernising essential facilities in key regions.

He will then head to the GMERS Hospital in Sola, Ahmedabad, to lay the foundation stone for a new advanced block. This initiative is expected to elevate the hospital's capacity and provide better healthcare services to the city's population.

The Home Minister will also inaugurate the Shaikh Ahmed School, which has been newly upgraded by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). This will be followed by the launch of various scientific projects undertaken by AMC, showcasing the government's focus on educational advancements.

He will also officially open the newly constructed Community Health Center in Ranip, which will cater to thousands of local residents and improve district-level healthcare access.

He will also attend a special meeting at the Sabarmati Vidhan Sabha followed by the inauguration of the Municipal Science Center in Ranip, a hub for scientific learning and innovation.

The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed Police Commissioner's office in Ahmedabad, which aims to streamline law enforcement operations in the region.

At the end of the day, the Home Minister will participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Navratri Festival's 2024 closing ceremony, a highly anticipated cultural event at 8:45 PM in Ahmedabad.