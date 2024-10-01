Green Edge Systems Launches Myplate-Inspired LED Menu Boards For Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Make MyPlate Your Plate LED Flashing Menu Boards

Breakfast/Lunch Combination MyPlate Slogan Boards

'Make MyPlate Your Plate' LED Flashing Menu Boards

Introducing LED and dry-erase menu boards that promote healthier eating in with engaging MyPlate visuals.

- Tommy Orpaz, President, Green Edge SystemsWOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Edge Systems Launches MyPlate-Inspired Menu Boards to Promote Healthier Eating in School Nutrition ProgramsGreen Edge Systems introduces MyPlate-inspired LED menu boards, encouraging healthier eating in schools with visually engaging and flexible menu solutions.Green Edge Systems, a leading innovator in school menu boards, is excited to introduce a new way for schools to promote healthier eating through MyPlate-inspired menu boards, featuring eye-catching slogans. Since 2012, Green Edge Systems has supported school nutrition programs nationwide, serving over a million students across more than 1,000 schools daily. The company's latest line of LED Flashing and dry erase menu boards offers an engaging and visually compelling approach to healthier eating by integrating the USDA's MyPlate guidelines.While many schools still rely on traditional printed menus that often go unnoticed, Green Edge Systems has transformed the way students interact with their meal options. These new menu boards not only display meal choices but actively promote healthier eating habits through bold designs and MyPlate-inspired messaging.Incorporating MyPlate to Inspire Healthier Choices:Introduced by the USDA in 2011, MyPlate replaced the older food pyramid as the primary guide for healthy eating. Green Edge Systems has incorporated this concept into its menu boards, providing schools with an innovative tool to encourage students to make balanced meal decisions. The boards feature slogans designed to reinforce these habits, such as:."Make MyPlate Your Plate"."Fuel Your Day the MyPlate Way"."Power Up with MyPlate"."MyPlate: The Smart Way"."Eat Smart with MyPlate"“We are proud to offer the only digital solution that incorporates the MyPlate logo concept directly into menu presentations through our innovative LED Flashing Boards,” said Tommy Orpaz, President of Green Edge Systems.“This provides an engaging, visually appealing method to help students understand and apply MyPlate guidelines in real time as they make their meal choices.”How Our Menu Boards Benefit School Food Service Program1.Encourage Healthier ChoicesGreen Edge Systems' menu boards help students engage with healthy eating in a more interactive and visually appealing way. By aligning with MyPlate standards, the boards show students how to create balanced meals consisting of fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, and dairy.2.Help Balance BudgetsThe company's menu boards not only promote healthier eating but also help food services maintain their budgets. Digital boards typically cost $500 to $2,000 per screen upfront, with additional software and maintenance fees of $15 to $50 per month per screen. Many digital boards are mounted behind serving lines, making them less visible to students. In contrast, our boards are designed to be placed on stands in front of serving lines, maximizing visibility and impact. With no ongoing service fees or the need for in-house technical support, our boards are an affordable solution for schools.3.Flexible Options for Any SetupThe company's menu boards can be positioned inside stands, single or double-sided, so they are placed in front of student lines for better visibility compared to conventional digital menu boards that are mostly hung on the wall behind service lines. We also offer combination menu boards designed to display both breakfast and lunch options on a single board, enhancing the efficiency of meal presentation and simplifying the decision-making process for students.4.No Technical Skills RequiredThe company's LED Flashing Boards are easy to update and do not require technical skills, making them a user-friendly solution for cafeteria staff. With no monthly support fees, they offer a hassle-free option for schools to update daily or weekly menus.Why Choose Green Edge Systems?Green Edge Systems has been at the forefront of transforming school food service programs for over a decade. Our LED Flashing and dry erase menu boards uniquely integrate the MyPlate logo concept to promote healthier food choices. With flexible mounting options, no ongoing costs, and customizable designs, our menu boards provide an affordable and engaging way for schools to support healthy eating.Next StepsTo learn more about how Green Edge Systems can help transform School cafeteria, visit our website at for a full selection of products, designs, and pricing options. For more information or to schedule a demo, please contact Green Edge Systems today.

MyPlate Healthy Eating Style

