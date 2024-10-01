David P. Shapiro Criminal Defense Attorneys On What To Do After Being Charged With A Crime In San Diego

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The criminal defense lawyers at David P. Shapiro Criminal Defense Attorneys have received“not guilty” verdicts on everything from DUI charges to Murder

“Being charged with a serious crime can be life-altering, scary. There is no other way to describe it,” says David P. Shapiro, Esq, founding attorney of David P. Shapiro Criminal Defense Attorneys in San Diego, CA.

“We've seen good people charged with the most serious crimes you can think of - and we've seen people go to jail or prison because they did not seriously vet the firm they hired.”

How to Choose the Best Criminal Defense Attorney in San Diego, CA to Represent You in Court After Being Charged with a Crime or Serious Felony

After winning dismissals, hung juries, and greatly reduced sentences from sex crimes to murder charges , the attorneys at David P. Shapiro Criminal Defense Attorneys have these 3 tips to keep in mind before hiring ANY criminal defense firm.

1. The law firm you are hiring has extensive experience defending charges in San Diego courts and has gotten charges dismissed and won“not guilty” verdicts for clients in San Diego County.

“Most of the cases we handle are the most serious felonies you can think of,” explains partner Ally Keegan, who was recently asked to weigh in on the Diddy criminal case .

More important than years of experience is the quality and focus of that experience. It doesn't matter how long someone has been a lawyer. What matters is how much experience they have in defending the types of charges you or your loved one are facing.

If you are facing serious charges, you want a firm with a demonstrable track record. Here are just some of the notable results the lawyers at David P. Shapiro Criminal Defense Attorneys have obtained for their clients:



Murder & Voluntary Manslaughter: Not Guilty Verdicts at Jury Trial

Lewd & Lascivious Conduct (5 Minors Under 14): Hung Jury After 2 Trials

Federal Importation of Controlled Substances: 3 Separate Cases Dismissed within 18 months

Kidnapping for Rape: 2 Separate Cases Dismissed at PC995 Motion Hearing

Commercial Arson with Strike Prior: Strikes Stricken, Probation with House Arrest

Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Threats, Attempted Robbery: Case Dismissed (3 "Strike" felonies)

Residential Burglary & 4 Counts of Child Molest: Probation, No PC290 Registration

Felony Hit & Run and Felony Accessory: Charges Dismissed at Preliminary Hearing Attempted Murder and DV-related Strike Felonies: Probation & Residential Treatment

Bottom line: You want to make sure that the firm you hire has experience handling serious cases-cases like the one you're going to them for.

2. The law firm you are hiring is a well-structured and organized law firm with multiple attorneys and support staff.

Imagine a situation where you or a loved one are facing the most serious of cases, and you hire a solo practitioner-a lawyer who's answering their own phones, who's running to court, who's filing, who's putting stamps on envelopes, who's trying to juggle 15 balls in the air when really, to be effective and efficient, they can only have three in the air at any given time. Well, they may be giving you a good deal, they may be struggling to survive out there, right? But how's it going to pan out in court? How's it going to pan out if, let's say, they have another case that's taking up their time in court? Who's going to be there when you call? Who's going to be there when your loved one calls?

“Plain and simple: You want a system in place where you have attorneys, assistants, and paralegals that are all working together within their designated roles to make sure they're maximizing the benefit to you, the client”, says partner Stefano L. Molea.

3. The law firm LOOKS like a law firm - Yes, appearances do matter.

How do the attorneys carry themselves? How does the office look? How does the staff act? What is the appearance of the office and the people you meet?

Why is that important? Well, some people may say,“Well, that's kind of materialistic, right? Why does that matter?” Well, it matters for this reason: Imagine someone that you're going to hire. You're going to pay a significant amount of money to invest in your freedom, to protect your freedom, to protect your future. And that person can't take care of themselves-they can't take care of their own appearance, they're not dressed appropriately, they don't care about themselves enough to do that. What makes you think they're going to care about your case at a level more than that? They're not.

Appearances matter. There needs to be substance behind the appearance, but if your attorney is haphazard with the way they present themselves, the way they handle their own business, and the way they handle their own time and reputation-how are they going to be when it comes to representing you?

Conclusion

Facing criminal charges in San Diego County is nothing short of terrifying, especially if the charges you or your loved one is facing can mean jail or prison. There is no cutting corners when your life and freedom is on the line. That's why it is more important than ever to make the best decision you can when choosing a criminal defense attorney in San Diego, CA.

