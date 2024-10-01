Poland To Evacuate Embassy Staff, Citizens From Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Warsaw, Oct 1 (IANS) Poland has decided to reduce its embassy staff in Beirut and will assist Polish citizens wishing to leave Lebanon, the Polish Foreign announced on Tuesday.

"The situation in Lebanon is very tense," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski during a press following a meeting.

Wronski said that the Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring developments.

"Given the escalating tension, we've decided to reduce our staff at the embassy in Beirut and facilitate the departure of some Polish citizens from Lebanon, as travel is still possible with charter flights currently operating," he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

When asked about the number of embassy employees being evacuated, Wronski mentioned that around a dozen people might be affected, primarily the family members of diplomats. "We aim to retain those essential for the embassy's operations, while non-essential staff will be reduced," he explained.

The evacuation is expected to occur in the coming days. Wronski also mentioned that Poland is working to organize humanitarian aid for Lebanon.