DKNY INTRODUCES DKNY 24/7 EAU DE PARFUM: A FRAGRANCE THAT's ALWAYS ON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DKNY, the iconic New York powerhouse, unveils its latest fragrance creation – DKNY 24/7 Eau de Parfum. This new fragrance captures the and vibrancy of the city that never sleeps. DKNY 24/7 is not just a fragrance; it's a celebration of the relentless optimism, unlimited confidence, and effortless cool that defines a new generation. This scent is a tribute to those who live life with no limits, always ready, always on the move, and always on – just like DKNY and New York itself.

Crafted by DSM-Firmenich Principal Perfumer, Frank Voelkl, DKNY 24/7 is a Textural Floral Woody Musk that captures the essence of the city's heartbeat at every moment. It opens with invigorating top notes, emulating the electric buzz of downtown, followed by a blooming floral heart that embodies the blend of cultures and experiences unique to New York City. The base notes linger with resilience, echoing the city that never sleeps.

Top Notes: Pink Pepper , Rhubarb, Captive Quincester

Mid Notes: Rose Centifolia , Tuberose, Jasmine Sambac India

Base Notes: Upcycled Cedarwood , Upcycled Sandalwood, Upcycled Musk, Ambrox® Super

( Key notes underlined in bold)

The packaging of DKNY 24/7 reflects the city itself. The hourglass-shaped bottle stands as a symbol of the continuous flow of time in the ever-active New York, representing the dynamic transition from day to night and back again. The bottle is finished in a chrome silver coating, a tribute to the iconic architectural elements of the city's skyline. The futuristic silver metallic canister is designed to be a standout piece, embodying the spirit of New York, and capturing the attention of those who appreciate the city's unique blend of timelessness and cutting-edge design.

Creative direction by industry legend and long-time collaborator of the brand, Trey Laird, the DKNY 24/7 campaign celebrates the perpetual pulse of New York City. Dan Jackson has expertly captured breathtaking stills, while Theo Stanley skillfully brought the hero video to life, seamlessly augmenting the narrative of the city's boundless motion and spirit. The force Georgia Palmer stars as the face of the campaign, the energy synonymous with New York City. The DKNY 24/7 campaign is a testament to the city's 24-hour lifestyle, showcasing the fluidity of time, the strength of the feminine spirit, and the diversity of its people. It encapsulates the beauty of the DKNY essence, inviting individuals to embrace the infinite possibilities offered by both New York City and DKNY 24/7, every moment of every day.

DKNY 24/7 is now available on DKNY, Ulta, and other select retailers.

DKNY 24/7 Eau de Parfum 3.4oz/100ml -------------------------- $100

DKNY 24/7 Eau de Parfum 1.7oz/50ml -------------------------- $80

DKNY 24/7 Eau de Parfum 1.0oz/30ml -------------------------- $58

ABOUT INTERPARFUMS:

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, DKNY, Donna Karan, Dunhill, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, Ungaro and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company's products are sold in over 120 countries.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston and National Sports leagues, among others.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

GLOBAL: Ildiko Juhasz | [email protected]

Miranda Huang | [email protected]

US: Austin Smedstad | [email protected]

SOURCE Inter Parfums, Inc.

