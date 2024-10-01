MYOS MD Equips Physical Therapists With An Effective Tool To Combat Muscle Loss And Enhance Recovery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Physical Therapy Month in October is an important time to spotlight the vital role physical therapists play in strengthening muscles and supporting rehabilitation. This year, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) is focusing on fall prevention and wellness , emphasizing the need for effective tools to help patients gain, and maintain, muscle strength. In response, MYOS Corp is introducing an expanded line of MYOS MD , a science-backed dietary supplement available exclusively through healthcare practitioners.



Developed to combat muscle loss due to aging, inactivity, or medical conditions, MYOS MD can support physical therapists in achieving their patients' rehabilitation goals more quickly. What makes MYOS MD unique is its patented ingredient, Fortetropin® , an all-natural bioactive compound derived from fertilized egg yolk, shown in six published clinical studies to effectively increase and support muscle health. A recent study at the University of California, Berkeley , published in The Journals of Gerontology , demonstrates Fortetropin's ability to increase muscle protein synthesis by 18% in men and women, with an average age of 66, even without additional exercise.

“Fortetropin is an exciting advancement in nutritional supplements, especially for aging adults,” said Dr. Chris Meletis, a leading naturopathic doctor and medical advisor for MYOS MD.“The research shows its ability to support muscle health, even in those who can't engage in regular exercise. With MYOS MD, physical therapists can provide a food-based, science-backed solution that's simple to incorporate into the diet to help patients regain strength and maintain mobility-both key factors in preventing falls and promoting rehabilitation.”

Each year, according to the APTA , more than 1 in 4 Americans aged 65 and older experience a fall, leading to 3 million emergency room visits. Notably, 95% of hip fractures are caused by these falls. Physical therapy has long been a first line of defense in fall prevention and recovery through muscle-strengthening and balance training. Incorporating MYOS MD into rehabilitation plans provides a powerful tool to strengthen muscle health, particularly for patients who are at risk of muscle loss from aging , undergoing orthopedic surgery, or experiencing rapid weight loss from GLP-1 medications .

“MYOS MD is an excellent resource for physical therapists,” said Joe Mannello, CEO of MYOS Corp.“We designed this product to be available exclusively through healthcare professionals, ensuring that patients get the best support for muscle recovery and fall prevention.”

MYOS MD is available in two formulations: the original unflavored formula and a new vanilla-flavored formula . The recommended use is one serving per day, mixed with a yogurt, protein shake or smoothie. MYOS MD is endorsed by numerous medical professionals and is a valuable resource for healthcare practitioners focused on muscle strengthening, injury recovery, and fall prevention.









As the APTA urges patients to stay active to reduce fall risks, MYOS MD can be a powerful ally for physical therapists. Visit MYOS MD to review the Fortetropin® clinical studies and to create a healthcare practitioner account at: .

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | ... Pitch Publicity®