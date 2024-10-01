Tricoci Salon & Spa Unveils Innovative Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience

(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Tricoci Salon & Spa , a leader in luxury beauty and wellness, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary NutrireTM Signature Head Spa Experience on September 24th. This state-of-the-art treatment
merges Trichologist developed treatment methods with the new and exclusively at Tricoci, Nutrire product line. The experience offers an unparalleled deep cleanse for both scalp and hair, designed to rejuvenate and revitalize, while promoting healthy hair growth.
Continue Reading
Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience
Nutrire Signature Head Spa
The
Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience Debut
With the booming popularity of the scalp care market, consumers and brands alike are increasingly focused on scalp and hair health, making the demand for treatments that address these concerns more relevant than ever. The
Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience offers a unique solution tailored to individual needs that address concerns from hair integrity to scalp care. The treatment experience includes a comprehensive scalp evaluation, precise product application, and advanced techniques such as scalp massage, red-light therapy, hydrotherapy, and the use of a specialized scalp brush.
"At
Tricoci, we're passionate about the transformative effects of self-care," said Jamee Taylor, Senior Vice President of Service & Education. "Our new Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience exemplifies our commitment to providing not just services, but truly uplifting experiences that enhance well-being."
A Head Spa Like No Other
Customized Treatments: Personalized head spa experience tailored to individual scalp and hair needs.
Premium Products : Exclusive use of the Nutrire product line, featuring natural, clinically proven, and eco-friendly ingredients.
Educational Component : Guidance on maintaining treatment benefits at home for long-lasting results.
Commitment to Scalp Health
Tricoci Salon & Spa is dedicated to advancing scalp health and empowering our clients with essential knowledge for improving hair vitality. The Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience reflects our commitment to elevating both our clients' well-being and their overall spa experience.
Availability
The Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience and Nutrire product line will be available starting September 24th, 2024. You can indulge in this rejuvenating experience at two convenient locations: 900 Shops, 900 Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, and at the Oakbrook Center location, 284 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523
At Tricoci, we believe in the transformative power of self-care and authentic connection. By blending artistry with expertise, we have created a space where progressive beauty and wellness coexist. Our mission goes beyond offering products and services-it is about delivering an experience that uplifts, inspires, and nurtures a sense of real confidence through beauty and wellness.
Media Contact
Calin Stucki
Tricoci Salon & Spa
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Tricoci Salon and Spa
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01102024003732001241ID1108735342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.