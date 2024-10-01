Tricoci Salon & Spa Unveils Innovative Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Tricoci Salon & Spa , a leader in luxury beauty and wellness, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary NutrireTM Signature Head Spa Experience on September 24th. This state-of-the-art merges Trichologist developed treatment methods with the new and exclusively at Tricoci, Nutrire product line. The experience offers an unparalleled deep cleanse for both scalp and hair, designed to rejuvenate and revitalize, while promoting healthy hair growth.

With the booming popularity of the scalp care market, consumers and brands alike are increasingly focused on scalp and hair health, making the demand for treatments that address these concerns more relevant than ever. The

Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience offers a unique solution tailored to individual needs that address concerns from hair integrity to scalp care. The treatment experience includes a comprehensive scalp evaluation, precise product application, and advanced techniques such as scalp massage, red-light therapy, hydrotherapy, and the use of a specialized scalp brush.

Tricoci, we're passionate about the transformative effects of self-care," said Jamee Taylor, Senior Vice President of Service & Education. "Our new Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience exemplifies our commitment to providing not just services, but truly uplifting experiences that enhance well-being."

A Head Spa Like No Other





Customized Treatments: Personalized head spa experience tailored to individual scalp and hair needs.



Premium Products : Exclusive use of the Nutrire product line, featuring natural, clinically proven, and eco-friendly ingredients.

Educational Component : Guidance on maintaining treatment benefits at home for long-lasting results.

Commitment to Scalp Health

Tricoci Salon & Spa is dedicated to advancing scalp health and empowering our clients with essential knowledge for improving hair vitality. The Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience reflects our commitment to elevating both our clients' well-being and their overall spa experience.

Availability

The Nutrire Signature Head Spa Experience and Nutrire product line will be available starting September 24th, 2024. You can indulge in this rejuvenating experience at two convenient locations: 900 Shops, 900 Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, and at the Oakbrook Center location, 284 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523



At Tricoci, we believe in the transformative power of self-care and authentic connection. By blending artistry with expertise, we have created a space where progressive beauty and wellness coexist. Our mission goes beyond offering products and services-it is about delivering an experience that uplifts, inspires, and nurtures a sense of real confidence through beauty and wellness.



Media Contact

Calin Stucki

Tricoci Salon & Spa

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tricoci Salon and Spa

