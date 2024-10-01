Greater Wisconsin Sheet Metal Delivers Advanced Air Scrubber

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chad SchumacherPLYMOUTH, WI, USA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greater Wisconsin Sheet Metal is proud to announce the delivery of a state-of-the-art air scrubber designed to enhance air quality by efficiently separating particles from process air. This impressive system is bound for a prominent Southeast Asian facility operated by a leading US-based engineering firm with a global presence.Constructed in our 33,000 sq. ft. stainless steel production facility in Plymouth, Wisconsin, the air scrubber measures an impressive 29 feet in length and 14 feet in diameter, showcasing the advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities of Greater Wisconsin Sheet Metal. Equipped with a powerful 100HP electric motor, the scrubber's fan drives air into a cyclone where the magic happens. As the air spins within the cyclone, heavier particulate matter is separated and expelled through the bottom, while a liquid application process suppresses dust, ensuring more than 99% of particulate matter is removed from the air stream.“We are thrilled to deliver another advanced air scrubber to our esteemed client,” said Chad Schumacher, Shop Foreman at Greater Wisconsin Sheet Metal.“Our team's expertise and dedication to quality are evident in every detail of this project. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more of these innovative systems to meet the growing demand for superior air quality solutions worldwide.”Greater Wisconsin Sheet Metal has constructed these cutting-edge cyclones its newly opened dedicated stainless-steel addition, underscoring the company's commitment to providing high-quality, efficient, and reliable air purification systems. This delivery marks a significant milestone in the company's efforts to contribute to more efficient industrial environments and healthier workplaces globally.About Greater Wisconsin Sheet MetalGreater Wisconsin Sheet Metal is a leader in the design and fabrication of high-performance air quality solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the company delivers custom-engineered systems that meet the rigorous demands of industrial clients worldwide. From concept to completion, Greater Wisconsin Sheet Metal's expert team ensures every project exceeds expectations.For more information, please contact:Tom NeumannGreater Wisconsin Sheet Metal 920-892-6223, ...,

