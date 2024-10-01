FORTLANDIA RETURNS TO THE LADY BIRD JOHNSON WILDFLOWER CENTER OCT. 4

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Interactive Outdoor Exhibit Inspires Play with Custom-Designed Forts

Austin, Texas, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The much-loved interactive Fortlandia returns to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center beginning October 4 with eight custom-designed forts ready to spark imaginary play and an appreciation of art and nature.

In its sixth year, the popular family friendly exhibit features themed forts created by architects and designers that inspire people of all ages to interact with the natural world. Each uniquely designed fort is meant to engage the senses, underscore the beauty and value of native plants, and encourage outdoor exploration and learning.

“Fortlandia is different every year and that's what makes it special,” said Erika Tucker, Wildflower Center director of hospitality.“It's fantastic to see so many excited and curious kids engaged in nature.”

The forts will be installed in the Luci & Ian Family Garden at the Center, providing the perfect backdrop for nature-inspired play.

Out of dozens of submitted designs, the selection committee chose eight forts this year:

STG Design :“Honeycomb Hideout”

Chioco Design :“Shell Yeah!”

Okkem Design :“Harmony Habitat”

Chris Honea:“Ant Farm”

William Bonner + Kennedy Rauh:“Pyrostructure”

American Lore Theater , Jacob Rosenberg + Liza Fishbone :“Fort Flutter”

Ion Art :“Fort Fang”

Victoria Marquez + Cody Thompson:“Mimic”

“Fortlandia evokes childhood memories of secret hideouts for play and wonder,” said Lee Clippard, Wildflower Center executive director.“Outdoor play in these unique forts inspires an appreciation of the natural environment and pure delight for children and adults alike. We look forward to the beloved exhibit every year.”

Fortlandia opens at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The exhibition is open daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (holidays excluded) and is free with admission to the Wildflower Center.

For more information about this year's lineup of custom designed forts and their themes, visit wildflower.org .

###

For press inquiries, contact Scott Simons , Director of Marketing and Communications, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

About The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is the State Botanic Garden & Arboretum of Texas and welcomes more than 250,000 guests annually to its 284 acres of gardens, trails and exhibitions, thus fulfilling its mission of inspiring the conservation of native plants. As a fully self-funded unit of The University of Texas at Austin , the Wildflower Center's investments in science, conservation and education include a native seed bank, a comprehensive database of North American native plants , and research programs in collaboration with the University. Now in its 42rd year, the Center is the embodiment of Mrs. Johnson's environmental legacy.“The environment is where we all meet, where we all have a mutual interest,” she said.“It is the one thing all of us share. It is not only a mirror of ourselves, but a focusing lens on what we can become.”

CONTACT: Scott Simons Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center ...