SmartCIC Group Appoints Markus Walter as VP of Sales for EMEA for xvolv, its Applied Wireless Intelligence Business

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Walter will support sales of AI and DaaS solutions and brings 20 years of experience in wireless networking including roles with RANlytics, JMA Wireless, Nextivity and IP.Access.

Barcelona, Spain, 1st October 2024- xvolv, SmartCIC Group’s applied wireless intelligence, has appointed Markus Walter as VP of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Walter will lead EMEA sales for xvolv’s artificial intelligence (AI), data as a service (DaaS) performance monitoring, and consultancy solutions. He has over 20 years of experience defining and implementing sales strategies in the networking and wireless connectivity space. His past roles include SVP EMEA at RANlytics, Senior Director of Sales at JMA Wireless, VP Sales EMEA at Nextivity, and Senior Sales Director at IP.Access.

xvolv is answering some of the biggest questions in next-generation networks and helping connectivity providers to use applied intelligence to grow in the enterprise market. It provides intelligence, consultancy, and innovation purpose-built to capture the opportunity in enterprise networking. When precision performance testing and internal data is combined with applied artificial intelligence, MNOs and enterprises can predict performance and use millions of data-points to inform their networking and business strategies.

“xvolv has a huge opportunity to help MNOs and service providers to monetise 5G, grow their enterprise businesses and solve really complex challenges in the market. I’m excited to be part of its journey as an AI innovator and disruptor in the performance testing and monitoring market. The entire team is energised and excited about bringing new innovations to market and we want to help more companies put data and intelligence to work in their organisations,” said Markus Walter, VP of EMEA Sales at xvolv. “There’s no player like xvolv in the market today and I think we have something really special with our mix of technology, people, and performance.”

xvolv is the go-to-market brand of SmartCIC Technologies. Over the last year, it has opened an innovation hub in Barcelona to develop cellular performance and AI technologies for MNOs and enterprises. It recently appointed Paula Valverde at its Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO). Valverde leads the development, productisation and delivery of xvolv’s AI-driven solutions.

“We’re focused on empowering enterprises, MNOs and any organisation to be innovative and use data and artificial intelligence to grow their enterprise businesses. Markus has a proven track record of developing sales strategies that support the long-term growth of product lines and help to bring innovation to market,” said Toby Forman, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartCIC Group. “The xvolv team is growing as we bring more industry experts on board, invest in the develop of new technologies, and help more customers maximise the value of data in their businesses. Applied wireless intelligence is ready to disrupt the market and Markus will help us engage more players across EMEA.”

As a group, SmartCIC has seen rapid growth throughout 2024. It has grown its headcount by more than 110%. Carl Roberts, Glenda Brady and Michael Schwieter joined the group as Non-Executive Directors to advise on topics such as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Finance.



