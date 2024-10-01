Inayat Family Celebrates Their Newborn Daughter on Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day

(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Jeddah:



On a remarkable day coinciding with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day celebrations, the morning of September 23 brought joyful news to Inayat family. They welcomed their newborn daughter,

"Al Jawhara" adding to their joy, deepening their sense of belonging to their nation, and adding a special sparkle to the National Day festivities.



Abdulrahman Inayat, the Director and Co-founder of W7Worldwide, the Kingdom's leading home-grown marketing communication consultancy agency and a leader in the GCC region, expressed his immense happiness, wishing that his daughter will be the joy of their lives and a source of pride. He said, “Our feelings are indescribable. She has brought us unparalleled joy, and we hope for a bright future for her in our beloved country.”



Inayat added, “We are filled with great pride and gratitude, and we pray that our daughter grows up in an environment full of love and pride in the nation.”



The joyous father and his gracious family received heartfelt congratulations from family, friends, and loved ones on this special day, who shared in their happiness and wished baby Al Jawhara a life full of joy and a bright future.



Our warmest congratulations to Inayat family, and we wish Al Jawhara a prosperous future under the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



May Allah bless her and make her a source of happiness for her parents. May He guide her to be righteous, protect her, and make her one of those who preserve His Holy Book and walk in the path of piety and righteousness.





MENAFN01102024004335009176ID1108734992