Ashok Leyland and FlixBus India join hands to revolutionize sustainable inter-city mobility in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 1st October, 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with FlixBus India, a global travel-tech leader of affordable and sustainable travel. This partnership marks a significant step toward transforming India’s bus transportation ecosystem through cutting-edge technology and innovation in high-capacity vehicles.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Mohan K, Head – Bus Vertical, Ashok Leyland, Mr. Max Zeumer, COO, FlixBus and Mr. Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India. Under this partnership, FlixBus’s operating bus partners will have access to Ashok Leyland’s advanced chassis and after-sales services, ensuring seamless operations across the country. Also, Ashok Leyland and FlixBus will provide efficient and seamless travel options while empowering local bus operators through state-of-the-art technology.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with FlixBus. At Ashok Leyland, our focus has always been on delivering cutting-edge technologies that prioritize safety and performance. Our products, featuring innovative technology, offer industry-leading total cost of ownership, ensuring maximum profitability for our customers. We remain committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and continue on our path to innovate and leverage new technology to be a sustainable CV Manufacturer.”

Commenting on this MoU, Mr. Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India said, “FlixBus is committed to making intercity bus travel in India more accessible, sustainable, and passenger friendly. This collaboration with Ashok Leyland reinforces our vision of providing efficient and high-capacity travel options while empowering local bus operators through technology. With our rapid growth of passengers and revenue, we look forward to creating a fleet of networks that meets the highest standards of safety and comfort, driving further innovation in India’s transportation landscape.”

Since its launch, FlixBus India has already had more than 300,000+ passengers, with its revenue growing sixfold since the first 6 months of operations. Following the successful launch of operations in South India, connecting key cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, FlixBus aims to increase its fleet size and expand its network to more regions across India. This MoU builds on that momentum, positioning FlixBus India for further expansion and increased efficiency.

Ashok Leyland continues to set new benchmarks and reaffirms its leadership position by joining hands with FlixBus. This collaboration is founded on a shared vision of driving innovation, enhance operational efficiency, providing eco-friendly travel solutions, and shaping a sustainable future for commercial vehicles through advanced, cutting-edge technology, and also contributing significantly to the decarbonization of India’s transportation sector.





MENAFN01102024005232011781ID1108734971