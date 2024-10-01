Anti-Abrasion Foot Heel Sticker Market To Reach $7.3 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The anti-abrasion foot heel sticker is driven by increasing awareness of foot health, prompting demand for preventive solutions against blisters and abrasions. Rising disposable incomes contribute to higher spending on comfort-enhancing products like heel stickers, while innovations in materials and designs cater to diverse consumer preferences and needs in footwear comfort and protection. Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Anti-abrasion Foot Heel Sticker Market by Material (Gel-based, Silicon based and Others), and Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Supermarkets or Hypermarkets and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the anti-abrasion foot heel sticker market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth The market for anti-abrasion foot heel stickers is primarily driven by increasing awareness of foot health and comfort among consumers. These stickers provide protection from friction, blisters, and discomfort, especially in shoes that cause rubbing or pressure on the heels. As more people prioritize comfort in footwear, the demand for effective solutions like heel stickers grows. Additionally, advancements in materials and adhesive technologies contribute to the market growth by offering durable and skin-friendly options that cater to various lifestyles and shoe types.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2033 $7.3 billion CAGR 8% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Material, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers

Increasing Foot Health Awareness

Rising Disposable Income Rising Number of Elderly Individuals Opportunities Expansion into Emerging Markets Restraint

Price Sensitivity Among Consumers Lack of Awareness

Segment Highlights

The increasing popularity of gel-based heel stickers

The popularity of gel-based heel stickers is primarily driven by their superior cushioning and shock-absorbing properties, which provide enhanced comfort and protection against friction and pressure. Consumers often prefer gel-based stickers because they are soft, flexible, and conform to the shape of the heel, offering a snug and secure fit. This adaptability makes them ideal for various types of footwear, from casual shoes to high heels, and for different activities, whether daily wear or sports.

In addition, high-quality gel materials retain their shape and cushioning effect over extended periods, providing consistent protection and comfort. Additionally, gel-based stickers are often transparent or skin-colored, making them discreet and aesthetically pleasing, which appeals to fashion-conscious consumers. The ease of use and the ability to replace them without leaving residue further enhance their attractiveness.

Moreover, advancements in gel technology, such as the incorporation of antimicrobial agents to prevent odor and infections, contribute to the growing demand for gel-based heel stickers. These innovations address common consumer concerns and enhance the overall user experience, further solidifying the position of gel-based products as the largest segment in the anti-abrasion foot heel stickers market.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment expected to witness lucrative growth



Supermarkets and hypermarkets are widely accessible, often located in both urban and suburban areas, making them a convenient choice for consumers seeking quick and easy purchases. The broad availability of these retail outlets ensures that a wide range of customers can access anti-abrasion foot heel stickers without the need to visit specialized stores.

Another significant driver for this segment is the ability of supermarkets and hypermarkets to offer a diverse selection of products, including various brands, types, and price ranges of heel stickers. This variety allows consumers to compare and choose the best options according to their needs and preferences, enhancing the shopping experience. Additionally, these retail environments often provide attractive promotions, discounts, and loyalty programs, which can incentivize consumers to purchase heel stickers along with their regular shopping items.

The visibility and marketing opportunities available in supermarkets and hypermarkets also play a crucial role in driving sales. In-store displays, promotions, and strategic product placement can significantly increase product awareness and encourage impulse buying. Furthermore, the trust and reliability associated with well-known supermarket and hypermarket chains add to the consumer confidence in purchasing products from these outlets.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing awareness and concern over foot health among consumers, especially those experiencing discomfort or conditions like blisters, drive demand for protective solutions like heel stickers. Second, technological advancements in materials and adhesive technologies enhance product efficacy, making them more appealing to consumers seeking comfort and durability. Third, the growing trend towards preventive healthcare and self-care routines further boosts the market as individuals seek proactive measures to maintain foot health. Additionally, the convenience and ease of use of these stickers appeal to a broad demographic, from athletes to everyday users looking for practical solutions to alleviate foot discomfort and prevent abrasions.

Key Players

Compeed

Johnson & Johnson

Nexcare

3M Company

Gelishield

Daiso

Scholl's Wellness Company LLC

Medline Industries

FootMatters

PediFix Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global anti-abrasion foot heel sticker market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Anti-abrasion Foot Heel Sticker Market Worldwide

In April 2021, Bayer AG launched Dr. Scholl's Heel Liners. These liners are meant to prevent heel slippage and provide comfort, especially in high heels and other footwear.

In March 2022, Solemates launched Solemates Blister Blocker Anti-Friction Balm. It is an anti-friction product that can be used in conjunction with heel stickers for added protection.

In September 2022, 2Toms launched BlisterShield Adhesive Pads. These adhesive pads are designed to be applied directly to the heel area to prevent blisters and provide a barrier against friction.

In May 2023, Footcare, LLC launched Foot Petals Heel Cushions. These heel cushions aim to provide both protection against blisters and added comfort by reducing friction in the heel area.

In July 2023, KT Tape launched KT Tape Blister Prevention Tape, a versatile tape designed to prevent blisters. It can be used on various parts of the foot including the heel, offering a customizable solution to abrasion issues.

In January 2024, Johnson & Johnson launched Band-Aid Hydro Seal Blister Heels. These hydrocolloid pads are designed to provide optimal healing conditions for blisters and prevent further friction and abrasion.

