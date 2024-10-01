New Cloudbolt Platform Redefines Full Lifecycle Cloud Cost Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering on progressing its vision for Augmented FinOps, CloudBolt brings continuous, intelligent optimization to complex cloud environments

ROCKVILLE, MD, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt , the Cloud ROI CompanyTM, today unveiled CloudBolt built to deliver Augmented FinOps-what some analysts refer to as a“3rd-generation FinOps solution.” Ultimately leveraging AI/ML-informed insights and intelligent automation, the CloudBolt Platform is designed to drive complete cloud lifecycle optimization, enabling organizations to place value at the center of every cloud decision.

This past January, CloudBolt announced a bold vision to overcome the limitations of existing FinOps solutions. Today's announcement demonstrates progress on that vision in three important ways:

A reimagined approach to FinOps automation, empowering enterprises to automate cloud resource management, eliminate waste, and optimize costs with confidence. CNA transforms manual FinOps processes into a continuous, efficient optimization loop, dramatically reducing insight-to-action lead time from weeks to minutes and scaling FinOps impact without increasing headcount.Building on the power of FinOps Open Cost And Usage Specification (FOCUS) , the CloudBolt Agent extends the capabilities of CloudBolt's Augmented FinOps Platform beyond public clouds to private cloud, Kubernetes, and platform as a service (PaaS) environments. It enhances data collection and intelligent automation beyond public clouds, allowing customers to unify cloud management and maximize ROI by integrating with VMware, OpenStack, and Kubernetes initially, with others to follow soon.Broadens CloudBolt's optimization offerings by deeply integrating leading FinOps solutions that share CloudBolt's vision of maximizing ROI in the cloud. Looking beyond the inaugural partnership with StormForge announced in April , CloudBolt is actively exploring additional partnerships and invites inquiries from interested solution providers.

“Industry research bore out that 91% of the market believes FinOps will never be able to fully scale or achieve true effectiveness without tooling powered by AI/ML-driven insights. At the start of this year, CloudBolt shared a clear path forward aimed at making Augmented FinOps a reality,” said CloudBolt Chief Executive Officer Craig Hinkley .“Technology providers are notorious for making visionary promises and then never actually following through. In stark contrast, I couldn't be prouder of the depth of dedication and the speed of innovation delivered by the entire CloudBolt team in releasing the bedrock of our vision-the new CloudBolt Platform-and proving that we keep the promises we make. This is only the beginning.”

The CloudBolt Platform goes beyond traditional approaches and anticipates the need for AI/ML-powered insights, continuous optimization, and unified cloud management. The new release extends FinOps capabilities to both public and private clouds and supports cloud financial management across the entire cloud resource lifecycle. Today's announcement cements CloudBolt's commitment to leading the evolution of FinOps by providing ongoing innovation to simplify complete cloud cost management and deliver real, actionable value.

“It's tremendously validating to see the FinOps community's evolving priorities align strongly with our vision for the future of this space,” said Kyle Campos , chief technology and product officer at CloudBolt.“Whether it be the increasing demand for more mature automation solutions to scale FinOps outcomes, the continued exploration of AI applications and uses, or the questioning of the boundaries of FinOps scope, we are confident that we are building solutions that are enabling the next evolution of FinOps. We've learned a lot from the community over recent years and we'll continue to be both a practitioner and a provider.”

Leading enterprises are using the CloudBolt Platform to streamline public and private cloud management, gaining real-time visibility and automating resource optimization to seamlessly control costs and improve overall cloud efficiency.

The CloudBolt Platform is now generally available. Visit to learn more about its capabilities or to inquire about the Tech Alliance Program. Those interested are also encouraged to sign up to join CloudBolt for an exclusive webinar titled“FinOps Reimagined: AI, Automation, and the Rise of 3rd Generation Tools,” featuring guest presenter Tracy Woo, principal analyst at Forrester Research, on October 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt is The Cloud ROI CompanyTM. We are singularly focused on solving the most pressing problem with cloud today: increasing return on investment (ROI). With the introduction of our Augmented FinOps capabilities, CloudBolt is leveraging AI/ML-informed insights and applying intelligent automation and orchestration proactively and retrospectively to make complete cloud lifecycle optimization a reality. CloudBolt enables organizations to realize the full potential of any cloud fabric by closing the“insight to action” gap. By streamlining, clarifying, and optimizing spend and control, we help organizations place value at the center of every cloud decision. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Caroline Statile Scratch Marketing + Media for CloudBolt Software 5168498181 ...