Wickaninnish Inn Recognized With Condé Nast Traveller’S 2024 Readers’ Choice Award “#1 Resort In USA And Canada”

TOFINO, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condé Nast Traveller today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Wickaninnish Inn recognized as the #1 Resort in USA and Canada.

More than 125,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers across the United Kingdom submitted responses rating their experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here .

Charles McDiarmid, Maître de Maison of Wickaninnish Inn, remarks,“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the #1 Resort in the USA and Canada by the readers of Condé Nast Traveller. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, who strive every day to create unforgettable experiences for our guests while remaining committed to excellence, sustainability, and our deep connection to the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to uphold the high standards that make the Wickaninnish Inn a truly unique and sought-after destination.”

Nestled on the rugged coastline of Vancouver Island, the independent, family-owned and operated, Wickaninnish Inn has long been celebrated for its harmonious blend of natural surroundings, genuine hospitality and rustic elegance. With sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, locally inspired cuisine, and a deep commitment to sustainability, the Inn offers guests a uniquely immersive and rejuvenating experience.

The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveller's website at cntraveller.com/inspiration/readers-choice-awards and celebrated in the November issue.

About the Wickaninnish Inn

Wickaninnish Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, overlooks the Pacific Ocean from a rocky point on Vancouver Island's rugged west coast, near the eclectic town of Tofino adjacent Pacific Rim National Park and in the heart of the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Two contemporary cedar buildings, set against a backdrop of ancient rainforest, boast an extensive local art collection (complemented by the neighbouring wood carving shed), and all rooms and suites offer ocean or beach views, gas fireplace, soaker tub and individual balcony. Uncompromising service, including a Clefs d'Or Concierge team, is a standard. The sole resort on Chesterman Beach, Tofino's longest at the Inn is home to refined West Coast cuisine at The Pointe Restaurant and naturally inspired treatments at its intimate Ancient Cedars Spa. @wickinnbc #relaischateaux #deliciousjourneys

