Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises A Session Titled: The Journey Of Translation From Printed Dictionaries To Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai , UAE –

01

October 2024

In celebration of International Translation Day, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library organised a special discussion panel discussion on“The Journey of Translation from Printed Dictionaries to Artificial Intelligence.” The event featured prominent translators and experts in the field, including Dr. Mohamed Ait Mihoub, Dr. Hana Subhi, and Emirati poet and translator Al Hanouf Muhammed. The session was moderated by translator Nour Nusra, where they engaged in an interactive discussion on the evolution of translation as a profession and the impact of technology.

Dr. Ait Mihoub emphasised that translation goes beyond being a mere tool for conveying meanings between languages, but a vital bridge that connects cultures and peoples. He pointed out that translators enhance mutual understanding between the 'self' and the 'other,' highlighting their pivotal role in fostering dialogue between different civilizations. Dr. Hana Subhi explained that artificial intelligence technologies have made significant leaps in facilitating the translation process through digital tools and instant translation software. However, she stressed that fully relying on AI is not a substitute for human translators. Despite the technological advancements, the linguistic and cultural precision required for complex texts still depends on professional translators to deliver an accurate and deeper understanding of the content.

Emirati poet Al Hanouf Muhammed spoke about translation in the UAE and stressed that Emirati translators play a pivotal role in promoting local literature and translating global works into Arabic. She discussed the UAE's efforts through various initiatives and legislation to support the translation sector and train translators. She also highlighted some major literary works that have recently been translated by local translators, further cementing the UAE's position on the global translation map.

The speakers also addressed the significant developments that the translation profession has witnessed over time, from complete reliance on traditional printed dictionaries to the age of digital tools and artificial intelligence. Additionally, they explored the ethical issues associated with the use of AI in translation, noting that reliance on machines may compromise linguistic accuracy and steer the translation away from the intended meaning of the text. The speakers emphasised that translators bring a level of human insight and expertise to texts that machines cannot replicate.

In conclusion the attendees praised the event, which offered an open discussion on the opportunities and challenges that face translators. They stressed the importance of this profession and its artistic and cultural aspects, that are irreplaceable by machines.