Director General of IAEA gets ready to visit Belarus

(MENAFN) Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA), is set to visit Belarus on Tuesday for high-level discussions in the capital, Minsk, and to tour the country's only nuclear power facility, the Ostrovets Nuclear Power Plant. This visit marks a significant engagement as Grossi aims to assess the current state of nuclear operations and safety measures in Belarus.



While the IAEA did not disclose the identities of the Belarusian officials Grossi will meet, it highlighted the importance of the discussions in the context of regional nuclear safety and cooperation. The Ostrovets facility, located approximately 21 kilometers (13 miles) from the Lithuanian border and about 135 kilometers northwest of Minsk, has been operational since its commissioning in June 2021.



During his visit, Grossi and his team of experts will evaluate the progress made by the plant in addressing recommendations stemming from an IAEA operational safety review conducted in 2021. This review, published in November 2021, recognized the plant's operator for its "continued commitment to safety" since the facility began supplying power to the Belarusian grid.



The IAEA review team had encouraged the operator to persist in its initiatives aimed at enhancing operational safety, particularly in light of the planned commercial launch of the plant's second unit. Among the recommendations made were calls for improvements in the plant's integrated management system, enhanced fire prevention and protection measures, and better oversight and control regarding the labeling, safe storage, and use of chemicals.



As Grossi embarks on this important visit, the outcomes of these talks and assessments could play a critical role in shaping the future of nuclear safety and cooperation in Belarus and the surrounding region. The IAEA's ongoing engagement reflects its commitment to ensuring that nuclear energy is harnessed safely and responsibly, particularly in a time of heightened geopolitical tension.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108734483