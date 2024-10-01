Turkey achieves impressive results in its coffee export sector

(MENAFN) Turkey has achieved impressive results in its coffee export sector, generating USD154.7 million over the past five years, as reported by the country’s statistical bureau, TurkStat, in celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1. This day is dedicated to highlighting the economic significance and social impacts of coffee, while also emphasizing the need for sustainable coffee production practices.



Despite not being a traditional coffee-producing nation, Türkiye has carved a niche in the global coffee market. In 2020, the country’s coffee exports were valued at USD20.2 million, and this figure steadily increased to USD23.8 million in 2021. By 2022, Turkey’s coffee exports surged to USD36.5 million, further climbing to USD39.7 million in 2023. Notably, from January to August 2024 alone, Turkey exported coffee worth USD34.5 million.



The global demand for Turkish coffee has been robust, with 146 countries sourcing coffee from Turkey. The United States, the Netherlands, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Belarus, and Saudi Arabia were identified as the top importers. Particularly, in the first eight months of 2024, Belarus, TRNC, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan demonstrated significant interest in Turkish coffee.



On the flip side, Turkey has also been a substantial coffee importer, with total imports reaching USD1.5 billion from 2020 to August 2024. The country imported USD187.6 million worth of coffee in 2020, which rose to USD221.1 million the following year. By 2022, imports had escalated to USD374 million, reaching USD437 million in 2023. During the first eight months of 2024, Turkey’s coffee imports amounted to USD284.4 million, predominantly sourced from Brazil, the Netherlands, and Germany.



Overall, Turkey’s coffee industry showcases a dynamic interplay of both exports and imports, reflecting its growing influence in the global coffee market as it balances between being a notable exporter and a significant importer of coffee.

