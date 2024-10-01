Fiscal Challenges Await: Sheinbaum Inherits Complex Financial Landscape In Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Andrés Manuel López Obrador's presidency championed "republican austerity" to reduce spending and benefit the populace.



This approach, however, resulted in what analysts term "selective austerity." The administration prioritized spending on Pemex and flagship projects over promised healthcare improvements.



Jorge Cano of México Evalúa highlighted increased expenditure on military and welfare programs. These contrasted sharply with limited investments in the and education sectors.



Alejandra Macías from CIEP noted that public spending grew despite austerity rhetoric, leading to increased debt due to weak revenues.



López Obrador implemented various cost-cutting measures during his six-year term. He eliminated Individualized Separation Insurance for government officials and capped salaries.







The president reduced personal and operational expenses, dissolved trust funds, and made other modifications to generate resources without tax reform.



México Evalúa's analysis revealed a 20.2% spending increase during López Obrador's term. This growth surpassed Enrique Peña Nieto's 16.3% but fell short of Vicente Fox's 45.3% and Felipe Calderón's 38.7%.



Public income grew by only 9.2%, necessitating debt to cover the 11 percentage point gap. The Finance Ministry, led by Rogelio Ramírez de la O, estimates public sector borrowing requirements at 5.9% of GDP for 2024.



This record level is attributed to completing priority infrastructure projects. A decrease to around 3% is expected next year as these projects conclude.

Key Challenges for Claudia Sheinbaum's Administration

Analysts identify fiscal consolidation as the primary challenge for Claudia Sheinbaum 's incoming government. They anticipate difficulties in reducing the deficit to 3% of GDP by 2025.



This challenge persists despite completed infrastructure projects, potential interest rate cuts, and spending reductions. Macías emphasized that current revenues are insufficient to meet existing and future spending pressures.



These include constitutionally mandated rights expansions, election costs for ministers, and new presidential projects. Jorge Cano stressed the need for progressive tax reform to increase revenues.



The administration's fiscal performance lags behind previous governments. The lack of comprehensive tax reform and Pemex 's mismanagement led to poor revenue performance.



This resulted in budget cuts across various sectors, including education, agriculture, science and technology, and civil police forces.



Selective austerity created clear winners and losers in budget allocations. Pension and jubilee spending grew by 25.1%, reaching 932,500 million pesos ($47.3 billion).



Debt servicing costs increased by 31% amid high interest rates. State participation grew by 10%, surpassing debt costs at 894,882 million pesos by August.



The Tourism Ministry saw a staggering 6,375% increase, primarily due to Tren Maya project funding. Energy Ministry spending rose 323% for Pemex's financial rehabilitation.



The Welfare Ministry's budget increased 190% for expanded pension programs. Interior and Navy ministries saw 119% and 111% increases, respectively.



Conversely, the Economy Ministry's budget fell by 79.8%. The Health Ministry, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, saw a 63.7% decrease.



The Presidency's budget dropped 41.9%. The Energy Regulatory Commission and National Human Rights Commission experienced cuts of 41.7% and 38%, respectively.



This comprehensive overview reflects the complex fiscal landscape López Obrador's administration navigated, setting the stage for significant challenges in Mexico's financial future.

