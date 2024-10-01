Kirk Benson And Darryl King Named Chief Executive Officers Of Convergix Automation Solutions, A Crestview Partners Backed Investment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergix Solutions ("Convergix"),

an automation solutions company backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners ("Crestview"),

announced today that Kirk Benson and Darryl King have been promoted to be Chief Executive Officers.

Mr. Benson and Mr. King assume the leadership role from within the company having recently served as Chief & Administrative Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively.

They join Executive Chairman Mike DuBose in steering Convergix towards its strategic vision to build a global leader in automation solutions with differentiated technical capabilities and a worldclass management system.

Kirk Benson, Chief Executive Officer, Convergix Automation Solutions

Darryl King, Chief Executive Officer, Convergix Automation Solutions

Mr. Benson and Mr. King have complementary areas of expertise, and together they cover a wide range of experience from technology, operations, and sales to financial management, strategy, and acquisitions.

Mr. Benson originally joined Convergix in October 2022 from Crestview Partners where he was on the investment team with a focus on industrial technology.

Mr. King has spent more than 20 years with JMP Solutions (acquired by Crestview in 2021), holding various roles in engineering, operations, and sales and serving as President since 2022.

Mr. DuBose said, "Darryl and Kirk have both been intimately involved in the build-up of the Convergix platform since its inception in August 2021.

The three of us have built a strong team relationship marked by a shared commitment to driving performance and creating value for our customers, employees and stakeholders.

I look forward to continue working closely with Kirk and Darryl in their new roles as we take Convergix into its next phase of growth."

Mr. King said, "Convergix is at an exciting inflection point.

Over the past three years, we have established the platform by acquiring four high potential automation companies and stitching them together to create a differentiated player in the market.

We have invested significantly in the management architecture and capabilities of the company to form a strong foundation for growth.

Looking ahead, we will be leveraging this foundation to scale with our customers and meet the ever-evolving market demand for innovative automation solutions."

Mr. Benson added, "Darryl and I are fortunate to work with a talented team of over 900 people globally that work collaboratively to solve challenges and create opportunities for our customers and our company.

We are inspired by the way our people embody Convergix's common values of integrity, excellence, and passion through action on a daily basis.

Together, we are confident we can build a truly unique leader in automation."

About Convergix Automation Solutions



Convergix Automation Solutions designs, engineers and integrates hardware and software to automate its customers' operations.

Convergix specializes in creative, custom solutions and serves customers in a broad range of industries.

With over 900 employees and 25+ locations worldwide, Convergix is a leading global diversified automation provider.

Our vision is to become the ultimate trusted partner, capable of solving any industrial automation challenge with our passionate people, world-renowned processes and diverse experience.

For more information, please visit .

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit .

For more information, please contact:

Katie Bartlett

Convergix Automation Solutions

(616) 510-4125

[email protected]



Jeffrey Taufield

or

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

[email protected]

/

[email protected]

SOURCE Convergix Automation Solutions and Crestview Partners

