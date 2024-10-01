ATI Announces Webcast For Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI (NYSE:

ATI ) has scheduled the live

webcast for its third quarter 2024 call on Tuesday, October 29, 2024,

at

7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET).

Third quarter 2024 results are scheduled to be published prior to the call at 6:30 a.m. CT (7:30 a.m. ET).

The conference call will be broadcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImaterials.

To access the broadcast, visit ATImaterials and select "Conference Call."

The conference call replay will be available on ATImaterials.

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI ) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow.

We are proven to perform anywhere.

Learn more at

ATImaterials .

SOURCE ATI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED