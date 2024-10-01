Optical Technology Industry Leader And Thorlabs President, Jennifer Cable, Joins J2 Ventures Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J2 Ventures announced today that Jennifer Cable, the President of

Thorlabs, the leading international provider of optical and fiber optics equipment design and in America, has joined its advisor board. Ms. Cable's expertise will help J2 Ventures continue its expansion into the cutting edge of deep sourcing and manufacturing lines of business.



Ms. Cable has led Thorlabs' comprehensive and strategic expansion efforts, growing its lines of business through strategic collaborations and organic growth, with a focus on serving academic and industrial research customers, as well as both startups and established firms working in industries such as quantum, semiconductor, optical telecommunications test and measurement, and medical devices and imaging. The firm was founded by her father, Alex Cable, who saw a significant gap in the market to provide best-in-class optical equipment to frontier tech companies and academic institutions around the world, and has since grown into one of the largest equipment providers in the United States, with Ms. Cable now leading as a second generation owner.

"We could not be more excited to collaborate with Jenn Cable who has already shown both an incredible wisdom and alacrity in working with deep technology startups" commented J2 Ventures Managing Partner and Co-founder, Alexander Harstrick. Alex has worked with and known Jenn Cable for over a decade, but she has already seamlessly worked directly with J2 companies and the rest of the team before joining their advisory board permanently. "The value Jennifer brings is palpable, and everyone at J2 recognizes both the brand and value that a partner like Thorlabs

means in the space", noted Jonathan Bronson, PhD, the other side of J2's founding team.

Jennifer Cable joins other J2 Advisory Board Members VADM Raquel Bono, MD, the former head of the Defense Health Agency, LTG Patty Horoho, the former Surgeon General of the U.S. Army, Nori Gerardo Lietz, a significant leader in Private Equity, Mr. Kenny Lee, the founder of Kencoa Aerospace and Mr. Paul Gompers, one of the most published authors at Harvard Business School in the space of Venture Capital and a leading expert in the space.

"It is clear the J2 team has unprecedented access to some of the most exciting companies in our space and I am excited to take our mutual passion to the next level as an advisor to their team", noted Jennifer. "I look forward to continuing to help the team advise founders, especially with scaling their supply chain and manufacturing and help the team grow into some incredible opportunities to commercialize and scale cutting edge technologies".

About J2 Ventures

J2 Ventures is a $250M+ AUM deep-tech venture capital firm based in Boston, investing in sectors critical to national security and private sector advancements, including advanced computing, cybersecurity, telecom and infrastructure, and healthcare. For more information about J2 Ventures and their initiatives, please visit .

About Thor Labs

Thorlabs, a vertically integrated photonics products manufacturer, was founded in 1989 to serve the laser and electro-optics research market. As that market has spawned a multitude of technical innovations, Thorlabs has extended its core competencies in an effort to play an ever-increasing role to serve the Photonics Industry at the research end, as well as the industrial, life science, medical, and defense segments. The organization's highly integrated and diverse manufacturing assets include semiconductor fabrication of Fabry-Perot, DFB, and VCSEL lasers; fiber towers for drawing both silica and fluoride glass optical fibers; MBE/MOCVD epitaxial wafer growth reactors; extensive glass and metal fabrication facilities; advanced thin film deposition capabilities; and optomechanical and optoelectronic shops.

Media Contact:

Alexander Harstrick

[email protected]

SOURCE J2 Ventures

