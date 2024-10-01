Ganja Hosts Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Said Rustamov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to
the work of the prominent composer, educator, and conductor,
People's Artist Said Rustamov, Azernews
reports.
People's Artist Sevindj Ibrahimova, Honored Culture Worker
Mehpara Jafarova, and Honored Artists Mahir Mammadov, Tural
Abdullayev, as well as soloists Azar Vardiyev, Fuad Ramazanov,
Samira Hajiyeva, Zamina Mustafayeva, Khayal Aliyev, and Rustam
Jafarov performed at the concert.
They were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk
Instruments under the direction of the artistic leader and
conductor Khayal Gahramanov.
The concert featured music pieces by Said Rustamov, including
"Durna", "Hardasan", "Getmə", "Həkim qız", "Haralısan", "Şeir
deyilmi", "İntizar", "Qurban adına", "Alagöz", "Bilmədim",
"Gəlmədin", and "Oxu gözəl".
Said Rustamov was born on May 12, 1907, in Yerevan. Due to the
atrocities committed by Armenian Dashnaks in 1918, the family was
forced to flee to Turkiye.
Soon, the Rustamov family moved to Ganja and then to Baku, where
Said entered a teacher's seminary. In 1924, he enrolled in a music
college in the department of folk musical instruments. His teacher
for mugham and playing the tar was the famous tar player Mansur
Mansurov, while in theory, he was taught by the great composer
Uzeyir Hajibayli, who was one of the founders of the music
college.
Uzeyir Hajibayli invited Said Rustamov to teach the tar class
even before he graduated from the college. In 1926, S. Rustamov
graduated from the teacher's seminary and began working as a
teacher at school No. 19.
In 1931, after creating the first notated orchestra of folk
instruments, Uzeyir Hajibayli invited Said Rustamov to work as a
concertmaster.
Said Rustamov worked on creating the repertoire for this
creative collective and composed several works.
His creativity is closely linked to Azerbaijani musical
folklore. He widely used mugham, ashug music, and folk songs in his
work to create a distinctive musical language.
The song genre occupies a prominent place in his works. He wrote
numerous lyrical and patriotic songs and is the author of musical
comedies "Beş manatlıq Gəlin," "Durna, etc.
In 1932, Said Rustamov graduated from the Azerbaijan State
Pedagogical University.
From 1935 to 1975, he served as the artistic director and chief
conductor of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments
From 1940 to 1943, Said Rustamov was the director and artistic
director of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic, and from 1949 to
1953, he served as the chairman of the board of the Union of
Composers of the Azerbaijan SSR.
Said Rustamov was the author of several teaching and
methodological manuals in Azerbaijani, folklore publications, and
translations of educational materials into Azerbaijani.
The composer is known for recording and arranging Azerbaijani
mugham, including Rast, Shur, Segah, Chahargah, Bayati-Shiraz, Kurd
Shahnaz, Eyrati, and others.
He passed away on June 10, 1983, in Baku and was buried in the
first Alley of Honor.
