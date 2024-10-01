Ganja Hosts Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Said Rustamov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to the work of the prominent composer, educator, and conductor, People's Artist Said Rustamov, Azernews reports.

People's Artist Sevindj Ibrahimova, Honored Culture Worker Mehpara Jafarova, and Honored Artists Mahir Mammadov, Tural Abdullayev, as well as soloists Azar Vardiyev, Fuad Ramazanov, Samira Hajiyeva, Zamina Mustafayeva, Khayal Aliyev, and Rustam Jafarov performed at the concert.

They were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State of Folk Instruments under the direction of the artistic leader and conductor Khayal Gahramanov.

The concert featured music pieces by Said Rustamov, including "Durna", "Hardasan", "Getmə", "Həkim qız", "Haralısan", "Şeir deyilmi", "İntizar", "Qurban adına", "Alagöz", "Bilmədim", "Gəlmədin", and "Oxu gözəl".

Said Rustamov was born on May 12, 1907, in Yerevan. Due to the atrocities committed by Armenian Dashnaks in 1918, the family was forced to flee to Turkiye.

Soon, the Rustamov family moved to Ganja and then to Baku, where Said entered a teacher's seminary. In 1924, he enrolled in a music college in the department of folk musical instruments. His teacher for mugham and playing the tar was the famous tar player Mansur Mansurov, while in theory, he was taught by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, who was one of the founders of the music college.

Uzeyir Hajibayli invited Said Rustamov to teach the tar class even before he graduated from the college. In 1926, S. Rustamov graduated from the teacher's seminary and began working as a teacher at school No. 19.

In 1931, after creating the first notated orchestra of folk instruments, Uzeyir Hajibayli invited Said Rustamov to work as a concertmaster.

Said Rustamov worked on creating the repertoire for this creative collective and composed several works.

His creativity is closely linked to Azerbaijani musical folklore. He widely used mugham, ashug music, and folk songs in his work to create a distinctive musical language.

The song genre occupies a prominent place in his works. He wrote numerous lyrical and patriotic songs and is the author of musical comedies "Beş manatlıq Gəlin," "Durna, etc.

In 1932, Said Rustamov graduated from the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University.

From 1935 to 1975, he served as the artistic director and chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments

From 1940 to 1943, Said Rustamov was the director and artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic, and from 1949 to 1953, he served as the chairman of the board of the Union of Composers of the Azerbaijan SSR.

Said Rustamov was the author of several teaching and methodological manuals in Azerbaijani, folklore publications, and translations of educational materials into Azerbaijani.

The composer is known for recording and arranging Azerbaijani mugham, including Rast, Shur, Segah, Chahargah, Bayati-Shiraz, Kurd Shahnaz, Eyrati, and others.

He passed away on June 10, 1983, in Baku and was buried in the first Alley of Honor.

