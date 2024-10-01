Oppenheimer Names Todd Wiggins Regional Director Of Dallas-Fort Worth Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Veteran to Bring His Experience Leading, Attracting, and Retaining Advisors to His New Location

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ) – today announced that Todd Wiggins has been named the Regional Director of its Dallas-Fort Worth Region. Wiggins joined Oppenheimer in 2016 and has served as Managing Director of Investments and Branch Manager in the firm's Atlanta office.

"As an accomplished Branch Manager, Todd embodies the firm's advisor-centric mindset and has a track record of successfully recruiting, retaining, and developing top financial advisor talent," said Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division. "He also demonstrates a level of professionalism, skill, and care for his work that should allow our Dallas-Fort Worth business to continue to thrive. I know he will make an immediate impact on the group of Oppenheimer professionals we have in the region. "



Wiggins has nearly 30 years of wealth management experience providing service to high-net-worth private clients, corporate accounts and nonprofit organizations. Before joining Oppenheimer, he held leadership positions at financial services firms such as Morgan Stanley and Smith Barney.

Wiggins succeeds Brian Sayers in the Branch Manager role. Sayers joined the firm in 1991 and opened Oppenheimer's Dallas office in 1999. He will now focus all of his efforts on delivering the world-class service to his clients that they have become accustomed to, continuing his 41-year financial services career as a Financial Advisor.



"Even after being with Oppenheimer for nearly 10 years, I continue to be impressed by the firm's ability to successfully attract and retain elite advisors who appreciate the firm's entrepreneurial mindset, shared vision for meaningful growth and eagerness to provide an exceptional client experience by always operating with the utmost professionalism," said Wiggins. "I look forward to leading this important region for the Firm, and I appreciate the trust and confidence Ed and the executive management team have placed in me."

"I am delighted to welcome Todd, and I am excited for what the future holds for us in the Dallas-Fort Worth Region," Sayers said. "Leading this office and working with so many dedicated, accomplished and skilled financial advisors has been a privilege, and I am thrilled to continue to work with my clients to help them accomplish their goals at a firm I have been with for over thirty years."

