Rabat BMAQ Chief Urges Support Aimed Jerusalem's Socioeconomic Crisis

RABAT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Acting Director of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds AShairf Agency (BMAQ) Mohammad Al-Sharqawi expressed concern over that the social and economic conditions in Jerusalem that many Palestinians are in distress due to ongoing aggression on Gaza and the West Bank.

In an interview with KUNA, he stressed that a support was required to sustain a decent living, given the impact of the ongoing aggression by the Israeli on the Gaza Strip, the global rise in prices as well as the aftermath of the pandemic.

He underscored that it's essential to protect the livelihoods of Palestinians in Jerusalem, such as city traders, workers in tourism, widespread of layoffs, along with other sectors that was affected by the closure of streets leading to the old city.

Al-Sharqawi noted that the cost of living in Jerusalem risen to unprecedented levels due to rising prices of essential goods, highlighting the need to help Palestinians securing basic necessities in lights of the ongoing closure and continued siege.

He referenced data gathered by the Monitoring and Evaluation Center, affiliated with the agency, revealed the impact of inflation on Jerusalem had worsened Palestinians social and living conditions and threatened their ability to stay in the city.

He explained that in parallel of the sharp increase of prices, rents have increased, which made some residents relocate to other areas.

The Acting Director also expressed hope that member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would fulfill their financial commitments to the Agency -- which operates under the Jerusalem Committee established by the OIC -- so that it can carry out it mission to bolster the resilience of the people of Jerusalem.

He stressed the need for continuous support from Arab and Islamic nations, as well as institutions to allow the agency to continue it 25 years vital work and experience in the field dealing with challenges.

In the last two decades, the agency completed over 200 major project, alongside several initiatives exceeding USD 70 million, these project focused on health, education, housing, culture, youth, social assistance, and human development, majority funded by Morocco.

Established in 1998, the BMAQ headquarter in Rabat, was initiative of the late Moroccan King Hassan II, then chairman of the Jerusalem Committee under the OIC, today the committee is chaired by King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the agency is responsible for implementing the committee's social and humanitarian in occupied Jerusalem, aimed at preserving the city's identity. (end)

