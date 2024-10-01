BRICS Expansion To Boost Cooperation In Gas, Renewables S. African Energy Minister
10/1/2024 5:12:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The expansion of BRICS will increase energy cooperation between
members in the areas such as gas and various renewable sources of
energy, South African Minister of Electricity and Energy
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Sputnik, Azernews
reports.
"We discussed the possibility of green hydrogen as one of those
frontiers ... [also] there's a big number of countries within the
expanded BRICS that are gas exporting nations. And there will be
other members of the BRICS grouping who can benefit from the gas
reserves that these countries have. So we think that BRICS is a
platform that is mutually beneficial. It's a symbiotic
relationship," Ramokgopa said on the sidelines of the Russian
Energy Week international forum.
The minister also mentioned Russia, China and India working on
small modular reactors, noting that those can produce up to 300
megawatts and be deployed anywhere, creating opportunities for
polycentric energy generation.
As it stands, BRICS consists of nine member countries: Brazil,
Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran,
Egypt, and Ethiopia. Notably, 34 countries have submitted
applications to join the organization, including Azerbaijan and
Turkiye.
