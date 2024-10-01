Azerbaijani Boxers Secure Victories At IBA Champions' Night

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani boxers have secured victories at IBA Champions'
Night, organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in
Baku, Azernews reports.
Muhammadrasul Majidov (+92 kg) defeated Kazakhstan's Nursultan
Amanjolov, while Muhammad Abdullayev triumphed over Colombia's
Cristian Salsedo.
Earlier, other Azerbaijani boxers Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) and
Sarhan Aliyev (71 kg) also emerged victorious from the ring.
IBA Champions' Nigh, which took place at the National Gymnastics
Arena, was held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the
Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, featuring eight matches with
participation from some of the world's strongest boxers.
Azerbaijani athletes represented the country in four of these
bouts.
Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history
of humankind.
The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000
BC.
This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the
Greeks in the late 7th century BC.
In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was
established.
Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing
Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games
in St. Louis.
In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in
Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.
Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full
member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many
international championships.
Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as
the first national boxer as a gold medalist at the world
championship.
Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medalists
at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for
major boxing championships.
The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019.
This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to
qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.
The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing
Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the
London 2012 Olympic Games.
