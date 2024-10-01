AZAL Offers 29% Discount On International Flights In Honour Of Tourism Workers' Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is launching a campaign in honour of Workers' Day, celebrated on September 29. The campaign, under the slogan 'TURİST OLMAĞIN VAXTIDIR!' (TIME TO BECOME A TOURIST!), runs from September 29 to 30, 2024.

Passengers can use the promo code TOURIST29 on AZAL's official website or mobile application to receive a 29% discount on all regular international flights. This discount applies to economy class fares and excludes taxes and fees.

The campaign is valid from September 29 to 30, 2024, with a flight period between October 1 and December 25, 2024.

Tickets can be booked on the airline's official website and via the mobile app. The AZAL mobile application can be downloaded from the link: .

AZAL offers a wide range of destinations. Enjoy the opportunity to book your air ticket at special rates!