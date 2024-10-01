عربي


Minister Jabbarov Highlights Importance Of Tourism Sector In Azerbaijan's Economy

10/1/2024 5:12:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Beyond its contribution to the development of the nonoil sector, the tourism industry is instrumental in promoting our historical and cultural heritage and highlighting our achievements across various sectors on the international stage."

Azernews reports that Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said this in his post on X. The minister also extended his congratulations to those working in the tourism sector.

Today, on Tourism Workers Day, we offer our sincere congratulations to all those working in this sector and wish them continued success and future accomplishments.

AzerNews

