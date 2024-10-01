Minister Jabbarov Highlights Importance Of Tourism Sector In Azerbaijan's Economy
10/1/2024 5:12:50 AM
"Beyond its contribution to the development of the nonoil
sector, the tourism industry is instrumental in promoting our
historical and cultural heritage and highlighting our achievements
across various sectors on the international stage."
Azernews reports that Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov said this in his post on X. The minister also extended his
congratulations to those working in the tourism sector.
Today, on Tourism Workers Day, we offer our sincere
congratulations to all those working in this sector and wish them
continued success and future accomplishments.
