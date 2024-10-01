عربي


Azerbaijan Showcases Tourism Opportunities At Japan Expo 2024

10/1/2024 5:12:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's diverse tourism potential was highlighted at the "Tourism expo Japan 2024," held in Tokyo from September 26-29.

According to Azernews , the State Tourism Agency organized Azerbaijan's participation to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration with international tourism experts.

The expo aimed to promote Azerbaijan's cultural, natural, health, and business tourism, alongside its winemaking traditions and gastronomy. Representatives from the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau met with the Association of Japan Travel Agencies and key tourism agencies, discussing future cooperation.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Japan, Gursel Ismayilzade, also visited the national stand at the expo. In the first eight months of this year, visitors from Japan to Azerbaijan increased by more than 60% compared to the same period last year.

