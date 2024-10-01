Azerbaijan Showcases Tourism Opportunities At Japan Expo 2024
Azerbaijan's diverse tourism potential was highlighted at the
"Tourism expo Japan 2024," held in Tokyo from September 26-29.
According to Azernews , the State Tourism Agency
organized Azerbaijan's participation to foster knowledge exchange
and collaboration with international tourism experts.
The expo aimed to promote Azerbaijan's cultural, natural,
health, and business tourism, alongside its winemaking traditions
and gastronomy. Representatives from the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau
met with the Association of Japan Travel Agencies and key tourism
agencies, discussing future cooperation.
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Japan, Gursel Ismayilzade, also
visited the national stand at the expo. In the first eight months
of this year, visitors from Japan to Azerbaijan increased by more
than 60% compared to the same period last year.
