Polling Stations To Be Established In Azerbaijan For Georgia's Parliamentary Elections

10/1/2024 5:12:47 AM

Fatima Latifova

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia will establish three polling stations in Azerbaijan for the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, Azernews reports.

All three polling stations will be located in the N.Narimanov district of Baku (13/15 Yashar Huseynov Street).

It is worth noting that the highest number of polling stations for Georgia's parliamentary elections will be opened in Greece, the USA, Turkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan, and Italy.

Five polling stations will be set up in both the USA and Greece, four in Germany, three in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Italy, and two in Spain.

AzerNews

