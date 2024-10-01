Polling Stations To Be Established In Azerbaijan For Georgia's Parliamentary Elections
10/1/2024 5:12:47 AM
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia will establish
three polling stations in Azerbaijan for the parliamentary
elections scheduled for October 26, Azernews
reports.
All three polling stations will be located in the N.Narimanov
district of Baku (13/15 Yashar Huseynov Street).
It is worth noting that the highest number of polling stations
for Georgia's parliamentary elections will be opened in Greece, the
USA, Turkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan, and Italy.
Five polling stations will be set up in both the USA and Greece,
four in Germany, three in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Italy, and two
in Spain.
