Film-Makers Union Focuses On Enhancing Visibility Of Local Cinema

Increasing the number of viewers for local films is one of the
strategic goals of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union,
Azernews reports.
To achieve this, screenings of both new and classic Azerbaijani
films are being organized.
In order to introduce regional audiences to new Azerbaijani
films, the Union is holding a series of events.
In previous years, screenings were organized in Lankaran,
Bilasuvar, and Lerik districts under the title of "Southern Cinema
Days."
In July of this year, the "Shirvan Cinema Days" project took
place.
Continuing this tradition, the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union will
hold screenings of modern films in Mughan in October of this
year.
Generally, the screenings will feature films produced by
independent filmmakers as well as films made on state
commission.
The names, dates, and times of the films that will be shown in
Beylagan, Imishli, Sabirabad, and Saatli will be announced in the
coming days.
Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union (AUF) focuses
on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national
culture and world cinema.
Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized
modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at
international film festivals, which frequently award the national
films.
Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200
documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, were filmed.
The Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers is a member of the
Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic
States.
The history of the film industry in Azerbaijan spans over 100
years.
Over this time, the local film companies have produced hundreds
of films...
Following the Lumiere brothers' invention of the cinematograph
in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began
filming motion pictures showcasing daily life in Baku.
The first silent short film of the Azerbaijani cinematography
titled "You are caught", premiered in Baku in August 1898, marked
the birth of Azerbaijani cinema.
At the beginning of the last century, foreign film companies
such as Pathé, the Pirone Brothers Society, and Film opened their
branches in Baku and began producing films.
In 1916, a short film called "In the Kingdom of Oil and
Millions" was shot based on the novel of the same name by writer
Ibrahimbek Musabayov, and in 1917, "The Cloth Peddler" was produced
based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibayli.
After the establishment of Soviet power in Azerbaijan in 1923,
the Azerbaijan Photo and Film Administration (APFA).
The first state film factory started operating on April 28 of
the same year. The first film shot here was the feature film
"Maiden Tower", based on a folk legend.
Today, local film companies are producing dozens of films that
have gained international acclaim. The film production industry in
the country is rapidly expanding, making it possible for a
multitude of filmmakers to express themselves in different
ways.
