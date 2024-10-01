Fifteen People Die In Seasonable Floods In Eastern Iran

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Fifteen individuals were killed in seasonable floods that occurred in the province of Kerman, eastern Iran, said authorities on Tuesday. Authorities in Jiroft city told the Islamic Republic News Agency (INRA) that rescue teams managed to salvage the bodies of 15 individuals who died in the floods. The deceased individuals were near a river in the city when the floods occurred, added the source. (end) mw

