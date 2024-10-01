Siam Piwat Celebrates 12 Years Of Creative Partnership With Thawan Duchanee

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BANGKOK, THAILAND - OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2024 - In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Thawan Duchanee Day on 27 September 2024, Siam Piwat Group is proud to present the La Grotta dell'Arte Leggendario Thawan Duchanee at Siam Paragon, one of Thailand's foremost experiential luxury destinations and home to an impressive world art collective. This exhibition honors the visionary work of Thawan Duchanee, the renowned artist who was affectionately titled Nai Khon Phukhao (Man of the Hills) by Professor Silpa Bhirasri, the Father of Thai Contemporary Art.



Dr. Doytibet Duchanee, CEO and Founder of the Art Investment Center, and curator for the event.

This milestone exhibition, which will end on 31 October 2024, is an integral part of the Thailand Arts & Culture Expo 2025, further cementing Thailand's reputation as a key destination in Asia's art world. Siam Piwat, as a leader in integrating art, culture, and innovation within the commercial landscape, is honored to have supported Thawan's creative journey for over a decade.

La Grotta dell'Arte Leggendario marks the debut of Thawan Duchanee's art grotto, a concept that epitomizes his connection to nature and tradition. The exhibition also serves a charitable cause, with proceeds from the sale of artworks and memorabilia going towards flood relief efforts across Thailand.



La grotto dell'arte leggendario Thawan Duchanee

The opening ceremony was graced by Dr. Doytibet Duchanee, CEO and Founder of the Art Investment Center, and Ms. Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., alongside distinguished key partners from the public and private sectors, including the Ministry of Culture, the Department of Cultural Promotion, the Department of Intellectual Property, the Office of Contemporary Arts and Culture, as well as Baan Dam Museum, Art Investment Center.



Thawan Duchanee famed paintings, embodying a deep connection to nature and tradition.

Aside from this event, visitors to Siam Paragon will also have the opportunity to observe nine other monumental art pieces curated from around the world. One of the highlights is a co-created installation titled 'Aurora' by leading French visual artist, Pascal Dombis, who is known for his use of algorithmic rules, digital artistic tools, and his knack for creating environments marked by excess repetition and technological processes. Other installations include 'Dylie' an exclusive character piece by JWON, who is best known for his art toys and collectibles; interactive virtual reality artwork titled 'Kinetic Waves' and generative art called 'Vortex', both by pioneering French digital artist, Miguel Chevalier; The Way it Shapes You' by Netherlands-based Pieter Obels, which is a sculpture that aims to challenge the conventional perception of steel with weightlessness; 'Didn't Come this Far to Go Back,' by Inson Wongsam who won the award for Thai National Artist in Visual Arts (Sculpture) in 1999; the eye-catching sculpture dubbed the 'Red Bubble' by Korean artist Donghoon Oh; 'Missing' by Naritthorn Sethakunarat, which is a fiberglass and wood sculpture that embodies the feeling of loneliness; 'Cascading Melodies' by American sculptor, John Helton; and 'UOY MA I' by renowned Thai cartoonist, animator, and artist, Wisut Ponnimit.

The exhibition and art installations at Siam Paragon underscores Siam Piwat's ongoing commitment to nurturing creativity and the arts, as well as fostering Thailand's cultural influence on the global stage.

Siam Piwat Company Limited

Siam Piwat is a leading retail and real estate developer that owns Bangkok's top destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. Siam Piwat has 50 subsidiaries across seven core businesses: real estate development, department stores, retail, food and beverage, venue management, digital platforms, and business support.

Over the past six decades, Siam Piwat has played a significant role in shaping Bangkok's retail landscape and is recognized for creating iconic and innovative retail models, with the goal of consistently delivering extraordinary experiences that delight and inspire all customers.

Committed to sustainable growth, Siam Piwat strives to foster social development, create shared value, enhance the quality of life, and bolster Thailand's reputation and presence on the global stage.



