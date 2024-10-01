IND Vs BAN 2Nd Test: Ashwin-Bumrah Shine As Bangladesh All Out At 146 India Need 95 Runs To Win Series
Date
10/1/2024 5:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in their second innings after some fine spells from Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during the fifth and final day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur today. The Men in Blue now need just 95 runs to win, with almost two sessions to spare to win the series 2-0. During their first innings, India set remarkable records for the fastest 50, 100, 150 and 200 runs in Test cricket.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score
Paceman Jasprit Bumrah, spinner Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin all shone during Bangladesh's 2nd innings with three wickets apiece, while pacer Akash Deep also took a crucial wicket.
In their innings, opener Shadman Islam stood out as the only player to reach a half-century, contributing significantly to the team's total. However, pacer Akash Deep then had Shadman caught in the slips. Once Shadman was dismissed , Bangladesh's batting fell apart. Also Read
Additionally, Bangladesh's Rahim added 37 runs to the scoreboard. Apart from them, none of the players made a significant impact on the game. Hasan Mahmud was dismissed for four runs, while Mominul Haque was dismissed for two runs. Also Read
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 19, Liton Das was out on one, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored nine, while Khaled Ahmed scored five runs. Players, including Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam, were dismissed 0. The last wicket of the third innings fell at the score of 146 as Bumrah dismissed Mushfiqur after he scored 37 runs.
