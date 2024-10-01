Value of Türkiye's coffee export reaches USD154.7M in 5 years

(MENAFN) Türkiye's coffee export industry has seen remarkable growth, achieving a total value of USD154.7 million over the past five years, according to data from the Turkish statistical bureau, TurkStat, as reported by a Turkish news agency. This announcement coincides with the celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, which seeks to highlight the economic significance and social impact of coffee, as well as the importance of sustainable coffee production practices.



Despite not being a major coffee production hub, Türkiye has made significant strides in its coffee export success. In 2020, the country's coffee exports were valued at USD20.2 million, which increased to USD23.8 million in 2021. The upward trend continued in 2022 when coffee exports surged to USD36.5 million, further climbing to USD39.7 million in 2023. As of August 2024, Türkiye's coffee exports have already reached USD34.5 million, indicating a robust performance in the first part of the year.



Türkiye's coffee is favored in 146 countries, with the highest demand originating from the United States, the Netherlands, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Belarus, and Saudi Arabia. This diverse international market reflects Türkiye's strong reputation for quality coffee. In the first eight months of 2024, countries such as Belarus, the TRNC, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan ranked among the top consumers of Turkish coffee, showcasing the brand's growing popularity.



The success of Türkiye's coffee exports not only underscores the country's emerging role in the global coffee market but also highlights the importance of fostering sustainable practices in coffee production and trade. As Türkiye continues to expand its reach in this sector, it plays a vital role in supporting the livelihoods of coffee farmers and promoting environmentally responsible production methods.

MENAFN01102024000045015839ID1108733014