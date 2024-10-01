Iran says initial draft of Maritime-oriented Development Plan prepared by government

(MENAFN) Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref announced that the initial draft of the country's Maritime-oriented Development Plan has been prepared by the government, as reported by Iran’s official news agency. Aref emphasized the determination of the 14th government to create and implement additional and more comprehensive initiatives focused on sea-oriented development. This commitment reflects the government's recognition of the maritime sector's significance for national progress and global engagement.



In his message commemorating World Maritime Day, Aref highlighted the historical importance of the sea as a medium for communication and a foundation for development and civilization. He noted that countries with access to the sea possess a unique potential to strengthen their positions in regional and global contexts and achieve faster development. Aref underscored that access to maritime resources is a valuable opportunity for advancing national interests and enhancing economic growth.



Aref called on Iranian authorities responsible for the maritime sector to prioritize several strategic initiatives. These include strengthening logistics and corridor routes, facilitating entry into new markets, and adopting smart technologies. He also urged the creation of large and small-scale production units in ports and coastal areas, modernizing the commercial fleet and port infrastructure, and developing efficient training programs for the workforce. Additionally, he stressed the importance of safeguarding the marine environment in line with international regulations.



Separately, Ali-Akbar Safaei, the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), also extended his congratulations on World Maritime Day in a message published on Sunday. He referenced the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) theme for 2024, "Navigating the future: safety first!" Safaei pointed out the IMO's ongoing commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection, as highlighted in its efforts to combat pollution caused by shipping in accordance with the International Convention for the Prevention of Marine Pollution (MARPOL). This emphasis on safety and environmental stewardship aligns with the broader goals outlined in Iran’s Maritime-oriented Development Plan.

