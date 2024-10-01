BML Munjal University Hosts 5th Leadership Summit Focused on Industry 5.0 and AI-Driven Innovations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Gurugram, 30 September 2024: As the world transitions towards Industry 5.0, where human creativity integrates with AI to transform businesses and foster innovation. BML Munjal University (BMU) is set to host the 5th Leadership Summit on October 4, 2024, in partnership with the NHRDN Rewari Alwar Chapter. This exclusive event, themed "Embracing Industry 5.0: Leading the AI-Powered Organisations," will focus on how Artificial Intelligence (AI), including Generative AI, is transforming industries, driving innovation, and paving the way for sustainable growth. The summit will bring together industry leaders, visionaries, and decision-makers to explore the collaborative potential between human creativity and AI, ushering in a new era of productivity and innovation.

The summit will begin with a welcome address by Prof. Shyam Menon, Vice-Chancellor of BMU, followed by Prof. Pratik Modi, Dean of the School of Management, who will set the context for the event. Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor of BMU and Chairman of Hero Enterprise, will deliver the inaugural address, highlighting the vital role of leadership in navigating the complexities of this transformative era. Ms. Swati Munjal, President of BMU, will follow with the plenary address, focusing on the integration of human creativity and AI-driven innovation in leadership. The keynote address by Ms. Vinita Bali, Former CEO of Britannia Industries, will provide further explain how AI is reshaping industries.

The summit will feature three plenary sessions. The first, focused on Human-AI Collaboration in Industry 5.0, will feature distinguished speakers such as Mr. Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer-Tech Mahindra, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Ms. Nishu Jain, Executive Director, Data & Analytics, PwC and Mr. Venkatesh Raman Prasad, JSA Legal Firm. They will discuss strategies for seamless collaboration between human workers and AI systems to improve productivity and drive innovation.

The second session, AI-Driven Innovations and Disruptions, will showcase insights from experts like Mr. Nilanjan Chakravortty, GM-R&D at Hitachi, Mr. Saurav Bhaik, Founder & CEO-Tagbin & Stylin and Mr. Nitin Kalra, Founder & CEO at Blu Parrot. This session will explore the impact of AI on driving innovation and disrupting traditional business models across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, media, automotive, and agriculture.

The third session, Ethical and Sociological Implications, will delve into the challenges of AI adoption, including bias, privacy, and the role of leadership in deployment of AI and maintaining ethical standards in the workplace. The panel for this session will include Ms. Rachna Kumar, CHRO-Hero MotoCorp and Ms. Lopamudra Banerjee, CHRO-Carrier Midea.

Prof. Pratik Modi, Dean of the School of Management at BML Munjal University, commented on the significance of the event, " Industry 5.0 is about merging human ingenuity with AI to unlock new levels of innovation." This Leadership Summit, now in its 5th edition, is an annual flagship event organized by BML Munjal University. Dr. Richa Mishra & Dr. Jolly Masih, Chair & Co-Chair of the Summit quoted "Fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and students is essential for AI-powered growth."





