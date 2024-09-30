Germany Celebrates National Day In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The German embassy in Amman hosted a reception on Sunday night to celebrate the National Day of the Republic of Germany, attended by a number of diplomats and guests.

Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat emphasised the importance of the "longstanding historical" ties between the Kingdom and Germany since the establishment of relations between the two countries.

He pointed out the close cooperation between the two nations in economic, technological, educational, and youth sectors, as well as in international issues of mutual concern, particularly the Palestinian cause.

He reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast position on this matter, as articulated by His Majesty King Abdullah during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and His Majesty's call for an end to Palestinian suffering and to stop Israeli violations.

During the event, German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke said:“To achieve a just and lasting peace in the region, those in power must draw the right conclusions that both Palestinians and Israelis deserve. This is why Germany has been committed for many years to a negotiated two-state solution.”