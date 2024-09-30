Yemen's Houthis Downed Another U.S. MQ-9 Drone

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Oct 1 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said yesterday that, it had shot down another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, over the northern Yemeni province of Saada.

The drone was shot down in the eastern part of Saada, the Houthis said in a statement.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said, it documented the wreckage of the drone, the 11th of its kind the Houthis claimed to have shot down, since Oct last year.

There has been no comment yet from the U.S. military over the alleged downing.

The Houthis and the U.S. military have been attacking each other since Nov, last year, when the Houthis began launching anti-ship missiles and drone attacks on what they said were“Israeli-linked” cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Since Jan, the U.S.-British naval coalition, stationed in the region, has conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.– NNN-SABA