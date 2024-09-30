Morocco’S Economic Resilience: Moody’S Affirms Ba1 Rating With Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's has reaffirmed Morocco's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at Ba1. The American credit rating agency maintains a stable outlook for the North African nation.



The Moroccan is expected to keep its debt burden steady despite rising expenditures. These costs stem from social security reforms and infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering the country's development.



Morocco's national ceilings remain unchanged, with the local currency ceiling at Baa1. The foreign currency ceiling holds at Baa2, indicating modest transfer and convertibility risks.



Morocco's robust governance and institutional framework contribute significantly to its economic resilience. Bank Al-Maghrib , Morocco's central bank, plays a crucial role in maintaining price stability.



Morocco's fiscal policies aim to balance discipline with social pressures. Moody's projects that public debt will stabilize at approximately 65% of GDP. Health and social security spending is estimated to increase by 2.3% of GDP in 2024.







Officials are considering public-private partnerships to mitigate budgetary impacts. Morocco's primary deficit is expected to stabilize at around 2% of GDP.



However, challenges persist, including low income levels and socio-economic disparities. In 2023, Morocco 's per capita income stood at $10,460 in PPP terms, below the Ba1 median of $27,316.

Morocco's Economic Outlook

High rates of informal employment and youth unemployment remain concerns. Low female participation in the labor market also presents a challenge to inclusive growth.



Despite structural reforms, progress in addressing these challenges has been slow. Morocco is working to diversify its economy and invest in renewable energy sources.



The stable outlook reflects balanced risks around the baseline scenario. Risks could emerge from limited economic liberalization and state-dominated oligopolies.



Conversely, successful reforms could rapidly improve credit metrics. Environmental risks, particularly water scarcity, impact Morocco's credit profile.



The government's strong governance mitigates these risks to some extent. However, high debt levels limit the financial capacity to address these challenges effectively.



Moody's reaffirmation of Morocco's ratings reflects no significant changes in the country's economic outlook. Future ratings will depend on economic reforms aimed at improving income levels and job creation.

