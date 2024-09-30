AI Is Transforming The Fish Processing Equipment Market, Expected To Grow By USD 68.1 Million From 2024-2028 Due To Rising Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global fish processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 68.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over
1.57%
during the forecast period. Increasing consumption and demand for fish and fish products
is driving market growth,
with a trend towards
expansion of fish processing plants. However,
risk of contamination followed by product recalls
poses a challenge. Key market players include Arcos, Baader SE, Carnitec, Carsoe Seafood ApS, Coastline Equipment Inc., CTB Inc., GEA Group AG, Marel Group, Martak Canada Ltd, Optimar AS, Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., Royale Kitchen Machineries, Trifisk Manufacturing Inc., Uni Food Technic, and Zhengda Food Machinery Co. Ltd..
Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fish processing equipment market 2024-2028
Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report
|
Fish Processing Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
-
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.57%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 68.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
1.4
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key countries
|
China, US, Norway, Vietnam, and Chile
|
Key companies profiled
|
Arcos, Baader Global SE, Carnitec, Carsoe Seafood ApS, Coastline Equipment Inc., CTB Inc., GEA Group AG, Marel Group, Martak Canada Ltd, Optimar AS, Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., Royale Kitchen Machineries, Trifisk Manufacturing Inc., Uni Food Technic, and Zhengda Food Machinery Co. Ltd.
Market Driver
The Fish Processing Equipment Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing global fish consumption. Key players in this industry include Thrace Group, Findlay Machine, and JBT Corporation. They provide equipment such as filleting machines, smoking systems, and ice making machines to process fish efficiently and safely. These companies focus on innovation and quality to meet the demands of customers in the food industry. The market is expected to continue growing due to the rising popularity of seafood and advancements in technology.
The Fish Processing Equipment Market is experiencing significant trends driven by increasing demand for fish collagens, pet humanization, and fish protein. Stainless steel equipment is popular due to its durability and ease of cleaning. Seafood processors focus on seafood traceability using QR tags and sustainable practices, aligning with the Sustainable Ocean Alliance. Processing byproducts are utilized for value-added items and nutritious pet food. Larger solids and waste volume require advanced technologies for gutting, scaling, skinning, deboning, filleting, and processing finfish, crustaceans, and mollusks. Food safety, hygiene, and environmental sustainability are top priorities. Salmon, pollock, and other fish species are in high demand, leading to the need for automated equipment and packaging solutions. Process water treatment is crucial for reducing biological oxygen demand and total suspended solids, while odor control is essential for maintaining product quality. Lifestyles and health consciousness drive the demand for convenient and nutritious seafood products, leading to growth in the market. Seafood export and food safety regulations also impact market trends.
Request Sample
of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!
Market Challenges
The Fish Processing Equipment Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing global demand for seafood. Key players in this industry include Thrace Group, JBT Corporation, and Marel. These companies provide equipment for various stages of fish processing, such as filleting, freezing, and packaging. Innovations in technology, like automated systems and improved energy efficiency, are driving market expansion. Fish processing equipment is essential for maintaining food safety and quality, making it a vital investment for seafood businesses.
The Fish Processing Equipment Market faces several challenges in the global seafood industry. Overfishing and sustainable sourcing are major concerns for restaurants, catering services, and foodservice establishments. Automated filleting, sorting, and packaging systems ensure food safety and hygiene, adhering to regulations. Slaughtering equipment and fish processing machines require FDA authorization for operation. The fully automatic segment and frozen seafood segment dominate market growth. Seafood processing plants cater to direct sales and supermarket operations, emphasizing nutritional value, Omega 3 fatty acids, and Omega 6-9. The fish oil market, fish sauce market, and aquaculture therapeutics provide additional revenue streams. Aquaculture species face bacterial illnesses, necessitating automation and nutritional supplements like Vitamin D, Vitamin B2, soybean meals, and corn gluten meals. Fish collagen is a valuable byproduct for various industries.
Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-
Get your access now!
Segment Overview
This fish processing equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by
Product
1.1 Filleting and skinning equipment
1.2 De-heading and gutting equipment
1.3 Grading equipment
1.4 Scaling equipment
1.5 Others
Geography
2.1 APAC
2.2 Europe
2.3 North America
2.4 Middle East and Africa
2.5 South America
1.1
Filleting and skinning equipment-
The Fish Processing Equipment Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing global fish consumption. Key players in this market include Thrace Group, Marel, and Findus Group. These companies offer a range of equipment such as filleting machines, smoking systems, and freezing technologies. The market's growth is driven by factors like rising demand for processed fish products and advancements in automation technology. Companies are focusing on improving efficiency and product quality to gain a competitive edge.
Download a Sample
of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics
Research Analysis
The global fish processing market is driven by the growing demand for seafood in the food industry and the nutritional value of fish, particularly omega-3 fatty acids. The fish oil market and aquaculture therapeutics also contribute significantly to the market's growth. Automation and the production of value-added items are key trends in the industry. However, challenges such as bacterial illness, larger solids and waste volume, and environmental sustainability concerns pose significant challenges. Seafood processing facilities must adhere to strict food safety and hygiene regulations, as well as FDA authorization. The market includes various fish species, such as salmon and pollock, and processing methods include the production of fish meal, fish oil, and fish feed. Seafood export is a significant market for fish processing, with restaurants and catering services being major consumers. Overfishing, bycatch, and seafood sourcing are also important considerations in the industry. Process water and wastewater management are crucial aspects of fish processing, with the potential for high biological oxygen demand and potential environmental impact.
Market Research Overview
The Fish Processing Equipment Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for nutritious seafood products, particularly Omega 3 fatty acids, in the human food industry and the pet food market. The market is driven by the nutritional value of fish oil, which is used in aquaculture therapeutics and the fish oil market. Automation is a key trend in the market, with the use of stainless steel fish processing machines for gutting, scaling, skinning, deboning, filleting, and other processing activities. The market is also influenced by the FDA authorization of new processing technologies and the growing demand for sustainable and traceable seafood products. The market includes processing byproducts such as fish collagen, soybean meals, and corn gluten meals. The market is also influenced by consumer lifestyles and health consciousness, leading to the demand for nutritious pet food and value-added seafood products. The market is segmented into finfish, crustaceans, and mollusks, and includes seafood processing facilities, foodservice establishments, and food specialty stores. The market is also influenced by food safety regulations, hygiene features, and environmental sustainability concerns. The market includes wastewater treatment systems for process water, odor control, and larger solids and waste volume management. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for seafood products, particularly salmon, pollock, and other popular fish species, in the foodservice industry and for export. The market is also influenced by the start-up ecosystem, seafood processing technologies, and packaging solutions. The market includes automated equipment for filleting, sorting, and packaging systems, and is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for convenient and value-added seafood products. The market is also influenced by food safety regulations and hygiene features, with the use of QR tags for seafood traceability and the Sustainable Ocean Alliance promoting sustainable seafood sourcing. The market includes slaughtering equipment, with the fully automatic segment and frozen seafood segment being major contributors. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for seafood products and the need for efficient and hygienic processing solutions.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
Product
Filleting And Skinning Equipment
De-heading And Gutting Equipment
Grading Equipment
Scaling Equipment
Others
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
Middle East And Africa
South America
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:
[email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Technavio
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30092024003732001241ID1108731808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.