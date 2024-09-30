Allinial Global Firms Ready To Hire Amid Accounting Industry Layoffs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid recent reports of layoffs in some of the larger firms in the accounting profession, Allinial Global member firms are seeing significant growth and actively seeking talent to expand their teams.

"While large firms are making reductions, our member firms are eager to hire experienced professionals who can help us continue delivering the high-quality, tailored solutions our clients expect. We see this as an opportunity to bring on top talent and strengthen our firms as we navigate the evolving demands of the profession," said Jennifer Lehman, Chair of the Allinial Global Americas Board and Managing Partner and CEO of Hantzmon Wiebel LLP.

In light of recent layoffs, Allinial Global member firms across the United States have expressed their readiness to engage qualified professionals, particularly those experienced in audit, tax, client accounting, and other advisory services. With the growing demand for specialized services such as HR consulting and M&A and transaction advisory services, AG member firms are poised to offer meaningful career opportunities to displaced professionals.

Allinial Global has set up a dedicated email address where candidates can reach out for opportunities. For more information, contact: [email protected] .

About Allinial Global:

Allinial Global is a member-based association dedicated to the success of independent accounting and consulting firms. Founded in 1969, this strategic affiliation of legally independent accounting firms has a mission to foster the independence, profitability, and continuous improvement of its members. Allinial Global is two hundred and sixty-eight members strong and growing, with locations throughout the world generating over $6 billion in collective revenues. With dedicated regional liaisons who have extensive connections throughout the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and the Asia Pacific region, members of Allinial Global are committed to providing the most agile, flexible, and client-centric solutions anywhere, anytime.

For press inquiries regarding Allinial Global, please contact:

Mark Koziel, President & CEO

Phone: 1-800-282-3680 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allinial Global

