Big Poppa Smokers Elected To Kansas City Barbeque Society Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Poppa Smokers Team - Sterling Ball and James Perez

Big Poppa Smokers Team - Winner of American Royal 2012

Celebrating a Legacy of Innovation and Achievement in BBQ with the induction of Big Poppa Smokers into the KCBS Hall of Fame.

- Sterling BallCOACHELLA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Big Poppa Smokers , a powerhouse in the competitive BBQ world and a leader in the BBQ community, is thrilled to announce its induction into the Kansas City Barbeque Society Hall of Fame. This honor celebrates the achievements of the Big Poppa Smokers team, led by founder Sterling "Big Poppa" Ball and James“The Flame” Perez, for their lasting contributions to the craft of BBQ.The induction was determined through a rigorous selection process based on a point system, which evaluated the number of grand champions and reserve grand championships won by teams, as well as victories at prestigious events like the American Royal, The Jack, and Memphis in May. The selection also took into account multiple Team of the Year awards, showcasing the team's consistency and excellence over the years.With more than 90 grand champions and reserve grand champions to their name, including the team's victory at the 2012 American Royal, Big Poppa Smokers has become synonymous with BBQ excellence. Sterling "Big Poppa" Ball, the 2021 recipient of the KCBS Carolyn Wells Ambassador of BBQ Award, has been a driving force behind this success, mentoring countless BBQ teams and pushing the boundaries of competitive cooking.In addition to these accolades, Sterling Ball 's leadership has led to the creation of influential BBQ events like the King of the Smokers and the Cooking for Kids program, initiatives that have not only raised the bar for BBQ competitions but also fostered the next generation of BBQ enthusiasts. These contributions have made the Big Poppa Smokers team a pillar in the BBQ community, blending innovation with tradition to inspire both pitmasters and backyard cooks alike.“This Hall of Fame induction reflects the dedication of our entire team, from the victories on the BBQ circuit to the innovations in the products we create,” said Sterling "Big Poppa" Ball.“Unlike many Hall of Fames that can be political or based on popularity, we are incredibly proud that the KCBS Hall of Fame is solely focused on total performance and achievements. James Perez and I are honored to have been part of the KCBS Hall of Fame, and we are thankful for the support and camaraderie of the BBQ community that has enabled us to achieve so much.”The official induction ceremony will take place in January in Kansas City. For more information about the event, visit .Media Contact: For more information on Big Poppa Smokers, or to schedule an interview, please contact: Amy Acock, Big Poppa Smokers at ... or 816.509.9438.About Big Poppa Smokers:Big Poppa Smokers is a leading name in BBQ, offering a wide range of premium products including rubs, sauces, grills, and smokers. Founded by Sterling "Big Poppa" Ball, Big Poppa Smokers has become a trusted resource for both competition pitmasters and backyard BBQ enthusiasts alike. To learn more, visit .

Amy Acock

Big Poppa Smokers

+1 816-509-9438

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.