Trump Wants Ukraine To Have More Leverage In Negotiations With Russia Senator Rubio

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former U.S. President Donald aims to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of potential peace negotiations with Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the NBC News reports that Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican, stated this.

"I believe Donald Trump wants for Ukraine to have more leverage in that negotiation," Senator Rubio said.

He also added, "I'm not on Russia's side, but unfortunately the reality of it is that the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement."

According to Rubio, the current administration of President Joe Biden also acknowledges that the war between Russia and Ukraine will eventually have to be resolved through negotiations.

"We hope that when that time comes there is more leverage on the Ukrainian side than on the Russian side," the Senator emphasized.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned that patience, support for Ukraine, and diplomatic pressure on Russia are key factors for a just end to the war.