Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Netrack , a leader in data center solutions and design, manufacturing, and distribution of state-of-the-art racks enclosures, and containment systems participated in two prestigious events last month. One being the BICSI India Annual & 2024 and the other 4th CII IGBC Green Data Center Summit 2024. These events, provided a for Netrack to showcase its cutting-edge products. By participating in these events, Netrack once again established its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the data center industry.



Netrack's Glowing Presence at BICSI India 2024 and IGBC Green Data



Exhibiting innovation and brilliance at BICSI India Annual Conference 2024

NetRack attended the BICSI India Annual Conference & Exhibition 2024 representing its latest advancements in data center racks. NetRack explained the features of iRack in terms of its cooling efficiency and cable management. Showcasing iRack as a solution to data center requirements, NetRack gained a very big audience. In fact, Netrack's participation in this event underscored its dedication to supporting the rapidly evolving needs of the ICT community. Further, to extend complete support and involvement, Netrack participated as a Lunch Sponsor in this Event.



This annual conference gathered industry experts, professionals, and stakeholders which gave Netrack the right opportunity to highlight designing expertise and innovation that goes in creating each product offering. It further increased Netrack's visibility as a company committed to design and manufacture with efficiency, reliability, and scalability -

much needed in modern data centers.





Netrack received exciting response from the attendees who further expressed interest in the company's innovative approaches to address the challenges of today's data centers. Hence, NetRack expressed gratitude for participating in the event where Netrack's could discuss on innovative products while simultaneously gaining insights from the industry experts on the emerging trends that will shape the future of data center industry.



Sustainable approach with eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions

Netrack's presence in the 4th CII IGBC Green Data Center Summit 2024 is worth mentioning since the event was dedicated to promoting sustainability in the data center industry. Sustainability being very close to Netrack's mode of operation, it was perfectly aligned with Netrack's environmental commitment. Since the summit focused on the development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient data centers, Seismic rack (NRSS) was highlighted by Netrack, since it is a sustainable solution.





During the summit, Netrack presented its portfolio and showcased NRSS (Seismic rack). These solutions are designed with Ultra rigid racks for high density application in data centers & server rooms specially designed for seismic zone initiative towards more sustainable data center operations.



In the summit, Mr. RaviRaj was the panel member and during the panel discussion he gave insights regarding Netrack's sustainable approach in developing solutions that not only meet the needs of Netrack's customers but also contribute to a greener future.





With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Netrack participated in these two events to optimize the reach for data center solutions such as; iRack and Seismic rack (NRSS) while reducing the environmental impact.

