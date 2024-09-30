IL Cazar Partners With Orange Egypt To Enhance Smart City Living In New Cairo Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) IL Cazar, a leading company, has announced a partnership agreement with Orange Egypt, a leading provider of integrated telecommunications services, to bring state-of-the-art connectivity and entertainment to two of IL Cazar's prime projects in New Cairo: Go Heliopolis and Creek Town.

The agreement, signed by Engy Nassif, Managing Director and Co-Founder of IL Cazar, and Hesham Mahran, Chief Business Officer at Orange Egypt, will provide residents of these projects with Orange's Triple Play services, which include high-speed internet, IP telephony, and IPTV services.

“At IL Cazar, we are committed to leveraging the latest technologies to enhance the comfort and luxury of our clients,” said Nassif.“We aim to deliver an integrated system of services through our partnership with Orange Egypt, ensuring that our residents enjoy a high-quality living environment that meets contemporary demands.”

The partnership will also include the installation of a fibre optic network, ensuring seamless connectivity and high-speed internet for residents and enhancing operational efficiency. This will significantly improve the overall living experience for residents.

“This partnership will not only improve our clients' quality of life but also increase the comfort and luxury of our residential communities by giving residents access to the newest technology that simplify and improve their daily lives,” Nassif added.

“We are delighted to collaborate with IL Cazar Developments, one of the most prominent real estate companies in the Egyptian market,” commented Hesham Mahran, Chief Business Officer of Orange Egypt.“This agreement reaffirms Orange's leadership and commitment to delivering top-tier technical services. Our global expertise empowers us to offer the latest smart living solutions our customers seek.”

Go Heliopolis, the first integrated residential complex in Heliopolis, spans 18,000 square metres with total investments amounting to EGP 5 billion. Designed as a multi-use development, it combines residential, commercial, and administrative spaces, catering to families with diverse needs.

Meanwhile, the Creek Town project, located on 100 acres, is one of the most luxurious residential complexes on the Cairo-Suez Road, featuring a prime location in the heart of the First Settlement. The project includes 1,500 diverse residential units to meet various client needs, including apartments, townhouses, twin houses, and villas.

All units boast distinctive views of open spaces, green areas, and water features that cover 80% of the project's area. The total investments in this project amount to EGP 11bn, and the company has achieved sales of EGP 3bn this year, out of a targeted EGP 4bn for 2024.

IL Cazar Development, a leading company in the Egyptian real estate market, is developing nine projects across residential, commercial, and administrative sectors, covering approximately 2,000 acres in prime locations in East Cairo and the North Coast.