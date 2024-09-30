World's First Electric Powerboat Racing Championship In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar has announced a partnership with the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) E1 World Championship and United Development Company (UDC) to host the inaugural edition of Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP.

The signing ceremony was attended by Visit Qatar CEO engineer Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi, E1 chairman Alejandro Agag, and UDC president, CEO and board member Ibrahim Jassim al-Othman.

The Championship's innovative electric race boat, the RaceBird, is scheduled for February 21-22, 2025. Set to be held at The Pearl Island in Doha, Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP will represent a significant highlight on the 2025 race calendar and marks the establishment of a racing hub in the Middle East. Corinthia Yacht Club at The Pearl Island will host E1's racing series, where teams will compete for the title of Champions of the Water.

In a press statement, engineer al-Mawlawi said:“Through our partnership with E1, Visit Qatar will bring to the country a new sporting championship, further enriching the country's sports scene.

“Qatar has built a reputation as a hub for international sports tournaments, hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the AFC Asian Cup to name a few.

“We are also preparing to host FIBA World Cup in 2027 and the Asian Games 2030, all of which showcases the country's state-of-the-art infrastructure, organisational capabilities, and commitment to excellence,” he added.

Agag said:“E1 is in the infancy of an incredible journey that will not just transform racing on water forever but drive technological advancement in marine mobility that will impact millions around the world.

“Our partners in Qatar have a deep understanding of the power of the electrification of sport, and the Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP is a further commitment to being at the forefront of this exciting legacy.”

Al-Othman said:“Hosting E1 at The Pearl Island exemplifies our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. As an iconic waterfront landmark, The Pearl Island reflects Qatar's architectural brilliance while promoting tourism and establishing itself as a premier hub for water sports.

The E1 World Championship is the world's first electric powerboat racing tournament, licensed and authorised by UIM, the world governing body of powerboating.

Designed to promote clean technologies that protect marine life and coastal waters, the E1 World Championship transforms nautical racing to being powered entirely by electric. The tournament will see eight races around the world, with Doha being one of the stops.

MENAFN30092024000067011011ID1108730603