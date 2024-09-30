Steelworkers Humanity Fund Contributes $20,000 In Response To Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is donating $20,000 to Oxfam-Québec to support humanitarian efforts in support of civilians in Lebanon fleeing shelling linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.



Over the last few days, more than 90,000 civilians have been displaced from their homes in Southern Lebanon. With recent bombing taking place in the suburbs of Beirut and a death toll of over 600 people in 10 days, the extension to Lebanon of an already devastating conflict which has been going on for almost a year, threatens to plunge millions more into crisis.

In a country with already weakened infrastructure, Oxfam-Québec estimates that between 225,000 and 1.9 million people might require humanitarian assistance soon.

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund will contribute $20,000 to Oxfam-Québec to respond to humanitarian needs by supporting displaced people in shelters in Beirut, Mount Lebanon and North Lebanon by providing drinking water and sanitation facilities, cash, food and hygiene kits including menstrual hygiene products.

“The USW stands in solidarity with refugees in Lebanon who are fleeing this terrible conflict,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director and President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund.“The Canadian government must continue to take action to prevent this escalation of violence which could result in an all-out war with even more dire consequences for the entire region.”

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

