NAPEO ELECTS THREE NEW OFFICERS, SIX NEW MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board's new chair is David Feinberg, senior vice president of risk and insurance programs for New York City-based Justworks. Bill Maness, founder and CEO of Wichita, Kansas-based Syndeo Outsourcing, was elected as the board's new vice chair, and Tara Conger of Chandler, Arizona-based Vensure Employer Services was elected the board's new secretary/treasurer.

NAPEO also announced six new industry leaders elected to serve as directors on the association's board for the 2024-25 term:



Eric Foster, managing principal and chief risk officer of Jacksonville, Florida-based PEO Velocity by Compass/PRM

Angela Hoch, executive vice president of Lakewood, New Jersey-based Hexagon HR

Melissa Kelly, senior director of government relations of Roseland, New Jersey-based ADP TotalSource

Julie Long, chief financial officer of Greenwood, Indiana-based Tilson HR

Chad Parodi, managing director of insurance and PEO of Rochester, New York-based Paychex Steve Scott, president and chief operating officer of Hollywood, Florida-based Engage PEO

"Each of these leaders bring expertise, experience and passion for our industry that will make our Board of Directors and our association even stronger," said NAPEO President and CEO Casey Clark. "I am eager to work with our new and returning board members in our ongoing efforts to support and advance the PEO industry and the small and mid-size businesses we support across the country."

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO IndustryTM. NAPEO's 219 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 200,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 4.5 million people. Our members account for more than 90 percent of the industry's $358 billion in revenue. An additional 216 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit .

